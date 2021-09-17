The Math Problem Solving App Gauthmath Is More Than Just a Digital Calculator

School Started, How to Solve Your Math Homework?

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new school year has come, and what you need is Gauthmath to solve your math homework. This new-rising star developed by GauthTech, has provided an advanced technology solution to help students around the world with their math homework. The combination of the AI technology and real professional tutors distinguishes Gauthmath from all the other educational Apps. In just 8 months, it has accumulated over 5 million users in the world. The FREE mobile App is designed to help middle and high school students with all types of math problems. Unlike other math solving Apps which function like digital calculators, Gauthmath could solve complicated maths such as trigonometry and word problems! It certainly has won the hearts of students struggling with math homework, especially during COVID.

What separates Gauthmath from other math solving Apps is the efficiency and accuracy of the explanations. Many other costly apps in the market claim that they could solve any math problems in a second, but it usually takes longer and provides nothing more than just an answer without detailed solutions. For higher level maths questions, AI might be tricked and then provides an answer which is incorrect. Gauthmath, using its advanced AI technology, destruct math questions and send to thousands of 24/7 standing-by tutors.

Gauthmath provides comprehensive step-by-step explanations for free. The system has been improved in a way that solutions would be checked twice, by the AI and the real tutors before it comes out. This strict and efficient AI system created by the Gauthmath team has helped students who lack educational resources due to COVID.

When speaking of word problems and trigonometry questions, Gauthmath is the ultimate solution. Many math-solving Apps cannot recognize words or graphs in the question. But Gauthmath users have no such problems. Apart from answers and explanations, Gauthmath also provides useful and free resources on their YouTube channel and Discord community. Lots of students around the world have come together and learn math by doing a series of fun events on these platforms. Gauthmath has really innovated the math-learning experience during COVID-era.

