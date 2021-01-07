Mathpresso, the Creator of Vietnam's No.1 Education App 'QANDA,' Launches 'QANDA Study'

- A hybrid educational platform that provides operational and logistical support for teachers and learning centers.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso announced the launch of 'QANDA Study' in Vietnam, a hybrid educational platform that connects experienced teachers with grade 1-12 students both online and offline.



QANDA Study offers all-in-one learning resources for teachers and students

Mathpresso, the developer of its signature learning app called QANDA, saw the growing demand for a multifaceted learning platform in the country; it ranked no.1 on Google Playstore's Education Chart in Vietnam in August 2019. The app downloads in Vietnam reached 5.8 millions – equivalent to 86% of the nation's K-12 population with smartphones.

In order to optimize learning and studying experience for students both online and offline, the brand new QANDA Study center with various study rooms and studying spaces will open in Hanoi by the end of January.

"When you run a learning center, managing operations and sales activities can be cumbersome and time-consuming," said Seungwoo Paek, Head of Mathpresso Vietnam. "We have seen the demand from teachers and decided to meet it with this all-in-one education platform. Through QANDA Study, teachers can now concentrate solely on teaching."

QANDA Study offers three main services both online and offline: 1) 1:1 matching service for students with best-rated teachers, 2) offline classes at the QANDA Study center, and 3) live streaming courses on QANDA class, an online class platform.

Partner benefits include a separate page buildup on the website, promotion to over 3 million students via the QANDA app, and fully-managed teaching spaces to enhance the learning experience. All the operational materials such as student care and resource prep are also provided and managed by Mathpresso. QANDA Study also provides networking opportunities for teachers. Student benefits include scholarships, exclusive learning materials, and unlimited access to the QANDA Study center for studying.

QANDA Study center will be located at 157 Ho Dac Di, Dong Da District, Hanoi by the end of January. More information about the QANDA Study partnership can be found on www.qandastudy.vn

About Mathpresso

With the mission to provide most effective education for all, Mathpresso develops the world's leading learning platform, QANDA, an AI math-solver app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. Recognized for its technological advances, Mathpresso was selected as Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia 2020, national representative of Google AI for Social Good APAC event in 2018, and guest speaker at AWS Public Sector Summit ASEAN in 2019. Since 2015, Mathpresso has raised $55 million from investors including Legend Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, and Samsung Ventures. Headquartered in Seoul, Mathpresso has offices in Tokyo and Hanoi. Learn more about Mathpresso at www.mathpresso.com/vi

