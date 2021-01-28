Matillion Announces Strategic Partnership with InterWorks for Australia Market

Both companies will focus on helping customers successfully navigate their cloud data transformation

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs) announced today a strategic partnership with InterWorks for the Australia Market. This partnership will enable quick delivery and deployment of modern cloud-native data solutions to help enterprises scale data analytics projects for insights-driven decision making.

The partnership between Matillion and InterWorks helps enterprises reduce time spent on manual tasks and gives data teams the solutions and technologies to move quickly on cloud data projects. Together, Matillion and InterWorks enable customers in a wide range of industries such as public sector, transportation, healthcare and mining to accelerate data innovation with leading implementation services and data integration software. Companies like Linktree, Salvation Army AU, BlueStar Logistics, and more have seen success with the partnership of InterWorks and Matillion.

"Enterprises are looking to achieve faster time to value and increase innovation with data using cloud platforms and solutions. Along with InterWorks, we are excited to help deliver insights to these organizations and look forward to providing strategic solutions that allow our joint customers to become even more data-driven in their business efforts," said Daniel Shah, consulting partner director at Matillion.

"We are a firm believer in partnering with solutions that provide extraordinary value to our clients and we only advocate for leading, best-in-class solutions. In our joint endeavors, Matillion has shown time and again that they quickly provide value to our clients. We are excited to continue doing great work with them in the Australian market," said Robert Curtis, regional director, Asia Pacific at InterWorks.

To learn more about how Matillion and its partner ecosystem support faster time to insights within the enterprise, visit: https://partners.matillion.com . For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

About InterWorks

InterWorks is a people-focused tech consultancy delivering premier service and expertise in collaboration with strategic partners. Organizations in virtually every industry trust InterWorks to guide them toward the best solutions to maximize their data's potential. InterWorks empowers people at every step of the analytics experience, from management and storage to communicating insights with visualization.

