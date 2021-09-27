Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 for 'A Challenging Corporate Environment' under Corporate Governance Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times. The AREA awardees have demonstrated relentless dedication to responsible business practices amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. With over 500 winners from more than 19 countries since its launch, the AREA aims to recognise and honour Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (Matrix) is a public company listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd. Matrix's principal business operations are Property Development and its related services. Along with other businesses comprising Construction, Education, Hospitality, and Healthcare, which cumulatively are regarded as Matrix's 5 pillars of strength. This enables Matrix to derive operational synergies across its business model and value chain to enhance its value proposition. Matrix aspires to deliver sustainable, community living environments that meet property buyers' aspirations for better lifestyle expectations.

Matrix has, since its listing in 2013 till today, regarded high importance in corporate governance to enhance its shareholders' value. The goal of instilling good corporate governance is to help build an environment of trust, transparency, and accountability necessary for fostering long-term investment, financial stability, and business integrity, thereby supporting stronger growth for Matrix and its stakeholders. The purpose of corporate governance is to facilitate effective, entrepreneurial, and prudent management that can deliver the long-term success of Matrix, especially in the current challenging corporate environment. The tone from the top of Matrix, is, therefore, crystal clear, and such commitment is cascaded into the whole organisation where the systems are directed and controlled to ensure such objectives are achieved.

For Matrix, a vital element of good corporate governance is 'commitment' which is embedded in its Board Charter. The company believes that having clear, attainable objectives, which everyone in the organisation is aware of and committed to achieving, will increase the likelihood of those objectives being met, or even exceeded. At the same time, strategies should be regularly reviewed and adjustments made to allow for changing circumstances. These include having a board with the necessary skills, independence, and commitment to make the right decisions, keeping shareholders informed and encouraging their participation through general meetings, recognising the organisation's obligations to non-shareholder stakeholders such as employees, suppliers, and customers, among others, and maintaining a policy of transparency and disclosure in every aspect of the organisation.

Matrix believes that corporate governance creates a corporate value of consciousness, transparency, and openness. It enables Matrix to maximise their long-term value of the company which has an impact on the company's performance and financial reporting, the relationship between the board and executive management, the 'ethical' tone of the company and how the company conducts itself, and their branding and reputation. Moreover, these values also play a vital role in the company's communication with shareholders, risks management, corporate compliance, internal controls, and internal efficiency of the organisation.

In today's challenging corporate environment, a sustainable approach to corporate governance can be a source of competitive advantage and a long-term success factor for any organisation. Hence, moving forward, Matrix's Board of Directors plans to enhance its environment, social, and governance (ESG) expectations in an integrated way. This will mitigate the traditional differences between insider and outsider systems of corporate governance and enhance Matrix's corporate standing and values. The contribution of sustainability in the process of corporate governance convergence is gaining traction. It is of utmost importance to an ever-changing corporate world, and Matrix intends to stay committed to these steadfast goals.

