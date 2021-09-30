Matrixport Launches NFT Custody Services in Strategic Partnership with BlockCreateArt Network

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform and MetaOpus, an Non Fungible Token (NFT) asset issuance and trading platform powered by BlockCreateArt (BCA) Network, has announced a partnership to offer NFT investors best in class custody solutions.

With this partnership, Matrixport will provide institutional-grade storage and protection measures for high-net-worth, institutional and retail investors. The NFT-tailored services include secure custody, top-auction house consignment and online/offline exhibition curation. Matrixport will also provide institutional custody solutions for assets of Vulcan DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation), Asia's first DAO based art fund, including CyptoPunks, Meebits, Great Mercy Universe amongst other NFT assets.

John Ge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Matrixport said: "We are witnessing strong demand from crypto investors for new pathways to invest and manage their wealth. The partnership with MetaOpus reflects our commitment to meet such evolving demands in a secure and trusted manner."

MetaOpus is a NFT marketplace curated with the best creators around the world to empower the future of art and collectibles for the metaverse. It provides a range of supporting services such as secure hosting, top auction house delivery, online and offline curation for high-net-worth NFT holders and institutions. From 16th August to 1st September, there are 18 artists signed on MetaOpus, including IreneCerezo, Tang guozhi, Zachary Chen, luyao, Mong, dengqipeng, Zhongyao Wang, LEFT, CryptoAi, Aedel Fakhrie, Digitalgal, Acid Beach Cats and Nanel.

"With NFT sales volume reaching US$2.5 Billion in the first half of this year, the market represents unparalleled opportunities for yield generation. We want to enable our customers to unlock even greater value from their crypto through new, innovative avenues, added Ge.

As the fastest growing crypto platform in Asia, Matrixports exponential growth has been driven by robust technology capabilities, best-in-class security standards, and innovative product offerings, such as its first-mover products ETH 2.0 Staking and BTC-U Range Sniper. Based in Singapore, Matrixport has over US$10 Billion in assets under management and custody, with US$5 Billion in monthly transaction volume.

About Matrixport

About MetaOpus

MetaOpus (metaopus.co) is digital assets issurer & marketplace in BCA Network. MetaOpus aims to build a simple, light, lower-commission online NFT marketplace. From October 2020 till now, there are 86,000 users from 16 countries and regions, and more than 700 excellent creators on MetaOpus.