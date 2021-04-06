Matsui to Exhibit Products, Solutions at Chinaplas 2021 in April

OSAKA, Japan, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matsui Mfg. Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Matsui Machinery Co., Ltd. will be co-exhibiting products and solutions at Chinaplas 2021 in Shenzhen, China, in April as a bellwether of auxiliary equipment manufacturers in the plastic molding industry.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106170/202103192535/_prw_PI4im_u23k6dj9.jpg

Exhibition venue: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202103192535-O1-724lYZy1

MS5-G3-100HH: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202103192535-O2-X6ZWv32g

SMGL3-G3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202103192535-O3-hs9w3Y9M

Outline of Chinaplas 2021

When: April 13-16, 2021

Where: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, China

Booth#: 11C21 (Hall 11)

Main items to be displayed:

1. Well-appreciated Matsui products with energy-saving dryer, stable temperature controller, regrind recycling unit, precise dosing unit, and more.

2. Solutions to market-focusing troubles: medical molding, rear panel and lens molding for 5G smart phone, eliminating water pollution, and more.

3. Comprehensive DX solution based on IoT system by cooperating with more than 10 well-known companies.

"Your Mind, Our Vision" is the core concept of the Matsui exhibition.

Matsui promotes the concept "factor 4" to use half the resource to produce double value, helping customers achieve four times the current level of productivity.

To stop energy wasting, resin wasting and water wasting are three major themes among molding factories. Matsui develops new items with higher resource productivity and provides full-aspect diagnosis for molding factories with effective solution proposals.

Matsui regards helping molding factories to realize a qualitative increase in resource productivity as its mission. The company expects customer satisfaction while guarding the green globe together.

Looking forward to meeting customers at the Matsui booth.

About Matsui Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Matsui was established in 1912. Its main activities revolve around development and production of auxiliary equipment for plastic molding. As a leader of the industry and an international enterprise, Matsui can be found around the world in over 50 locations. Since entering the Chinese market in 1993, Matsui has established four subsidiaries in mainland China and Taiwan: Zhangjiagang Changcheng Matsui Machinery Co., Ltd., Shanghai Matsui Machinery Co., Ltd., Matsui Machinery Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Taiwan Matsui Co., Ltd. Matsui takes pride in providing high-quality technology and services to China.

Website: https://matsui.net/cn/

Related Links :

https://matsui.net/cn/