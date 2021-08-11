Matt Dion Named Attorney of the Year for 2021 by Top 100 Lawyers Registry

The Top 100 Lawyers Registry has named Nevada Personal Injury Lawyer Matt Dion the Attorney of the Year for 2021.

Matt Dion, managing partner of Matt Dion and Associates, has been named the 2021 Attorney of the Year by the Top 100 Lawyers Registry. The award distinguishes the highest level of competence and dedication in the field of law according to Top 100 Registry. The Attorney of the Year is determined by the Top 100 Registry’s board of esteemed legal advocates.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues and experts in the legal field for this award,” Dion says. “My goal has always been to obtain the best settlements for my clients by providing honest, aggressive and compassionate representation.”

Matt Dion & Associates, LLC. has been practicing personal injury law since 1988. He represents clients in the Reno area injured because of auto accidents, slip and fall incidents, motorcycle accidents, all forms of personal injury, and wrongful death. Matt Dion has served as a private arbitrator and mediator and he has tried more than 50 jury trials, numerous court trials, and countless arbitrations and mediations. He has also been recognized as one of the top 100 trial attorneys in Nevada and has received the award for top personal injury attorney in Reno by Three Best Rated for the past three years in a row.

Matt Dion is a member of the Nevada Justice Association, the Clark County Bar Association and the Washoe County Bar Association and he is currently licensed in both Nevada and California.

The Top 100 Registry is a leading global publisher of industry specific magazines featuring top professionals in the fields of Law, Academia, Medicine, Consulting, Arts, Sciences & beyond.

