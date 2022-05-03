Matthias Hendrichs joins MODIFI as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Apple Executive, Asia Pacific joins MODIFI as CCO to further exponential growth

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 3 May 2022 - Global fintech MODIFI today announced that Matthias Hendrichs joined its executive team as Chief Commercial Officer as of 2nd of May. Matthias joins MODIFI from Apple where he served as Head of Asia Pacific for Apple's multi-billion dollar App Store & iTunes Retail Payments and Commerce business across 20 markets in Asia Pacific based out of Hong Kong.Hendrichs completes the current executive team consisting of Nelson Holzner (CEO & Co-Founder), Sven Brauer (COO & Co-Founder) and Jan Wehrs (CTO & Co-Founder).As MODIFI's first non-founder C-Level appointment, Matthias will lead the market side of the business consisting of the global sales and marketing teams spanning China, Hong Kong, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the UAE, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the US."I am thrilled to join MODIFI at this exciting stage: MODIFI is growing 4x year on year across all major commercial regions. I am looking forward to driving this growth even further and to delivering more value for customers and partners around the world" says Hendrichs."We are delighted to welcome such an exceptional global leader to MODIFI. For 26 years Matthias has successfully developed strategies to scale, run and optimize complex businesses of all sizes. He has an exceptional track record of driving innovative and disruptive go-to-market strategies around the globe" says Nelson Holzner, MODIFI Co-Founder & CEO. "Together we will build the leading global commerce platform for business payments and trade management."

MODIFI enables global commerce through a platform for business payments and trade management software. With MODIFI, sellers get paid instantly, while their buyers have the option to pay later. Our customers are also able to access a wide range of services that protect them from risk, and help them track and manage their shipments, all in one platform.



MODIFI is backed by MAERSK, GFC, Picus Capital, Intesa San Paolo and Heliad. Serving over 1,200 exporters and importers across more than 40 countries, MODIFI is present across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, the UAE, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Pakistan.



