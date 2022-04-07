Mattress Store in Charleston South Carolina Reopens Doors After Covid 19

—





https://sleepingorganic.com mattress store has been able to reopen its local showroom in Charleston South Carolina after two years.

Sleeping Organic is a manufacturer of quality latex mattresses and toppers. They sell online their products online and ship free anywhere in the continental United States.

“After Covid 19 hit, we decided to close our local showroom doors due to the economy taking a hit,” says, Brandon Maxey, co-owner of Sleeping Organic. “We scaled back locally and decided to focus on the far-reaching internet” “And now that Covid is slowing down, we have decided to focus again on local to the Charleston South Carolina area.”

Sleeping Organic produces the only fully customizable latex mattress available at https://sleepingorganic.com/product/latex-mattress/, which is 100% Organic. What’s unique and sets them apart from the competition is you are able to select how hard or soft you would like your mattress to be and you can even have a different firmness than your partner's side. You can also choose your type of latex between Dunlop and Talalay. Furthermore, you can make firmness adjustments to your mattress after years of sleeping on one firmness as your needs change.

Brandon started Sleeping Organic when he learned about the chemical additives to the various components of mattresses. As fire retardants, off-gassing petroleum-based foams, and synthetic fibers that can irritate the skin. Little did he know he would also discover a superior luxurious sleep product in 100% natural latex.

Sleeping Organic also manufactures quality latex toppers, a fully customizable shredded latex pillow, and other accessories to round out your bedroom. . All of their products are non-toxic and free of harmful chemicals.

Sleeping Organic has been in business for 16 years producing quality products and now offers a complete showroom in Charleston South Carolina, anyone in the area can come and try out their products.

Sleeping Organic’s New Charleston showroom at https://sleepingorganic.com/charleston-south-carolina-organic-latex-mattress-showroom/ is now open Monday - Friday 10 am - 4 pm at 7327 Pepperdam Ave. North Charleston, 29418. The grand opening of their brand new showroom facility will be open May 1, 2022, at the same location.

