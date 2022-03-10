Max Lewis Consultants Clinches Best Business Valuation Firm 2022 at the Fifth Annual APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 March 2022 - Max Lewis Consultants Pte Ltd, a professional firm specialising in fair valuation of businesses and assets, announced today that they have been awarded the Best Business Valuation Firm 2022 at the fifth annual APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards.The award was presented to Max Lewis Consultants by APAC Insider, a regional publication that focuses solely on businesses in the Asia Pacific region. It honours the most creative, committed, and results-oriented individuals and companies from a region that produces more than one-third of the world's largest corporations. The Singapore Business Awards is one of the awards that APAC Insider hosts, which aims to recognise and promote businesses and individuals that are working relentlessly to boost the economy and help it flourish. Regardless of the size of the company, all candidates for the award were purely judged on their merit by an internal research team. The research team made its final decision based on a variety of factors, including corporate success, longevity, diversity, growth (sustainable or quick), key inventions, stakeholder input, and so on. This year, the winners of the award come from a range of sectors including interior design, finance, cybersecurity, and many more.Max Lewis Consultants have provided its business valuation services across a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, educational institutions, coal mining, media and advertising, retail, GP and dental clinics, logistics, and technology startups. With a team of highly qualified in-house experts, the firm also provides other services such as tax planning, transfer pricing advisory , employee shares options plan (ESOP), and GST ASK review.As tax laws and rules are changing and updating all the time, Max Lewis Consultants hope to ride on the wave of this award and continue upgrading their knowledge to adapt to the evolving landscape, delivering top-quality services and achieving future sustainable success with their clients.For more information, please visit: https://www.maxlewis.com.sg/ #MaxLewisConsultants

