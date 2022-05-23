Max Solution & Company collaborates with Olive + Goose

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of deals within the technology industry in Malaysia continues to flourish despite various challenges precipitated. These technology transactions transpired across several verticals within the industry, such as conglomerates, financial technology, real estate technology, etc to improve corporates productivity, security and lower down its total cost of ownership.



Renowned technology consulting firms, Max Solution & Company and Olive + Goose announced today that they had finalized the technical collaboration process, creating a global settlement network for their customers. The two will continue to operate under their existing names, not ruling out future merger and acquisition.

The partnership allows the two companies to become a strategic, globally distributed Microsoft partner with over 10 Gold & Advanced Competencies, employing 100+ employees worldwide with offices in the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Malaysia & Singapore. Their modern consulting approach and a deep customer commitment with years of industry experience and world-renowned subject-matter expertise will help you solve your business and technology challenges.

"Our collaboration allows us to increase our capacity and implement our common vision — to serve our customers for better tomorrow," commented Ching Loong, founding partner of Max Solution and two world awards winners. "We share a common vision. Our competence and technologies are complementary, presenting market-making capabilities," said Ankur Kothari, Founder, President of Olive + Goose, and Board Member at Microsoft Alumni Network.

MaxSolution & Company

MaxSolution & Company, a Malaysia home grown company since 2006 is designed to operate as one single partnership united by a strong set of values, commitment, and making positive social impact through Microsoft Technologies. The technical expertise under the group includes Cybersecurity, Productivity, Private and Public Cloud Infrastructure & Digitalisation. The company innovates continuously: - bringing new talents and investing resources into Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Block Chain.

Olive + Goose was founded in Seattle to create an agile consulting organization trusted by small and large businesses. It innovates, supports, and drives success with our customers offering best-of-breed services infrastructure, security, compliance, productivity, and mobility solutions based on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure. Olive + Goose is in the top 15 of all Microsoft FastTrack Ready partners worldwide. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) sells and assists customers with licensing questions and provides options to maximize their spending while minimizing cost.