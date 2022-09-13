MAXHUB introduces intelligent UC P25 PTZ camera for complete conferencing clarity

MAXHUB's UC P25 PTZ camera brings unrivaled imaging technology to virtual team meetings and conferences worldwide. Confidently collaborate with this premium solution that produces vibrant image and video quality, regardless of room size.



MAXHUB Intelligent UC P25 PTZ Camera

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea and JAKARTA, Indonesia , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid team collaboration has become the 'new normal', and today's remote meeting participants expect to emulate a real-world environment at every turn. Thanks to the phenomenal 4K UHD camera built into the UC P25 PTZ, the virtual meeting experience is now more advanced than ever before.

Perfect picture quality under all conditions

High-tech quality meets the simplicity of use with the P25, 8MP camera, which has built-in low-lux technology and intelligent algorithms that maintain brilliant color and detail. In addition, the camera neutralizes disruptive glare and shadows to allow for perfectly balanced images under all lighting conditions.

Thanks to 12x optical and 16x digital zoom, every meeting participant is highlighted in crisp detail, ensuring no gesture or facial expression is missed. An adaptive PTZ system, developed with whisper-quiet mechanical controls, ensures that meetings remain highly focused and distraction-free.

State-of-the-art remote control

Thanks to easy-to-control remote functionality, UC P25 PTZ users can fine-tune their focus in seconds. Allowing for plug-and-play simplicity, the camera also seamlessly integrates with all major unified communications (UC) platforms.

The UC P25 PTZ is incredibly easy to set up. The camera captures video quickly and precisely — no matter the size of the room — and a built-in gravity sensor automatically adjusts to match the user's mounting choice.

Seamless collaboration across hybrid teams

"Adaptable to any setting, the UC P25 PTZ camera promises crisp picture quality, making collaboration across cyberspace straightforward and easy," says General Manager Darren Lin. "We truly believe virtual meetings have never looked this good. And, because we're confident in the camera's performance, it comes with a three-year hot-swap warranty — an industry first."

About MAXHUB

As an innovation-driven team, MAXHUB focuses on developing collaboration solutions that enable immersive communications. We have enhanced team creativity and productivity worldwide by providing advanced audio-visual technologies and one-stop solutions.

MAXHUB Ecosystem focuses on a total solution for complete scenarios. From smart interactive displays, high-quality UC products, ground-breaking all-in-one LED and eye-catching digital signage, to Mobile Stands for flexible work, we've got you covered.

