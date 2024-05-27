Maximising Potential: What Buyers Look for in Luxury Bathrooms

When it comes to luxury living, the bathroom is no longer an afterthought. Instead, it's become a key selling point for high-end properties. Sydney-based supplier ACS Designer Bathrooms is sharing what today’s buyers are looking for in modern luxury bathrooms.

—

With the property market more competitive than ever, buyers are looking to find incredible value and move into a turnkey home that needs no alterations. While bathrooms used to be designed with only functionality in mind, now they’ve grown to offer a retreat from everyday life and a place to indulge, relax and treat oneself. But what exactly do buyers look for in these luxurious sanctuaries?

ACS Designer Bathrooms is one of Sydney’s leading suppliers of premium fittings and accessories, having worked with thousands of homeowners to elevate their bathrooms and increase the value of their homes. With this comes an understanding of how to create stylish and functional bathrooms with a wide appeal.

“Buyers are looking for a space that they can pamper themselves in, a private area that offers the best way to start their day or unwind at the end of one,” an ACS spokesperson shares. “They want high-end materials, sleek designs and advanced technological features that create a spa-like experience right at home.”

Luxury bathrooms are synonymous with quality finishes and appliances, with buyers on the lookout for additions that add elegance, durability and practicality. TOTO Toilets are a popular choice for premium bathrooms, with innovative designs and advanced technology such as heated seats, self-cleaning nozzles and water efficiency.

Other popular smart features include rain showerheads and heated towel rails, offering unrivalled comfort and convenience that’s almost impossible to resist. Having a spacious and well-lit layout is also essential, adding to that much sought-after spa-like experience that can’t be captured in a small or dark space.

The materials in a bathroom are of the utmost importance, adding to the aesthetic appeal, water resistance, sustainability and more. Stone is one of the most sought-after luxury bathroom materials, often used as a statement piece in the form of high-end baths and basins. With a unique and visually striking appearance, they can elevate any bathroom to the next level and add sophistication and charm.

Luxury bathrooms are a key selling point for high-end properties, and buyers are willing to invest if they find one that ticks all their boxes. By incorporating the latest technology, premium materials and utilising space and light effectively, homeowners can create an oasis that helps their homes stand out from the rest.

To find out more about luxury bathrooms fittings and accessories, contact ACS Designer Bathrooms today.

About the company: ACS Designer Bathrooms is one of the country’s leading bathroom stores, with showrooms in both Melbourne and Sydney. Specialising in luxury accessories and fixtures, they sell premium materials to help elevate bathrooms and allow them to withstand the test of time. With a wide range of products, customers will be able to find something for every kind of bathroom and create something both highly functional and aesthetically appealing.

