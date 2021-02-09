SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9th 2021, MAXST launched an official website of 'MAXST VPS' (vps.maxst.com), a spatial AR platform, MAXST VPS.



MAXST officially launched spatial AR platform technology, MAXST VPS.

'VPS (Visual Positioning Service) is technology that pinpoints a user's location by constructing a 3D spatial map for both in/outdoor AR content creations.

The notion that VPS substitutes GPS is an understatement. GPS technology malfunctions for indoor uses and location errors for outdoor operation, in which it does not provide an exact navigational information of a user.

Not only is VPS technology used for positioning purposes, it also provides various and realistic AR contents such as AR navigation, AR advertisement, and AR games.

The VPS service is going to be provided in the form of a software development kit (SDK) to enable location positioning and AR services for both indoors and outdoors compatible for portable devices such as smartphones, smart glasses, and robots. the SDK is an Unity-based authoring tool and fully operates on Android and iOS.

John Cho, CTO of MAXST states that "MAXST VPS technology will be available for everyone to use, and MAXST will be a medium that connects all aspects of reality to the virtual space in the world of metaverse."

About MAXST

MAXST helps millions of developers and organizations build and empower convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality with AR (Augmented Reality), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and computer vision technology. As AR Specialist, MAXST provides various solutions and services based on MAXST AR SDK which developed by its own augmented reality technology.

