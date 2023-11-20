MaxValue Competes in the Advertising Technology Market with a Commitment to Boost Minimum 25% Revenue for Website Publisher

MaxValue is an emerging brand in the digital marketing market, yet it has swiftly provided effective martech solutions for numerous individuals and organizations in the advertising network field, confidently committing a minimum 25% revenue increase for website publishers after 1-3 weeks.

—

Continuing the successes in Wyoming, USA, MaxValue officially launched in the Vietnamese market as an intermediary advertising platform for publishers in need of developing websites and generating revenue from them. From the beginning of its introduction in the website market, this platform has confidently asserted that customers' revenue will increase by at least 25% after the service, coupled with a commitment to refund the difference if the revenue does not reach expectations. The company aims to become users' leading intermediary advertising platform by 2025.

To achieve that, MaxValue implements Header Bidding technology for advertisers to bid. The ads will be closed when they reach the highest bid, from there generating good revenue and ensuring publishers receive the highest possible compensation. Customers deploy a simple and streamlined approach when placing ads by updating the ads.txt file and dropping the JS code on their website. Revenue is calculated based on the CPM (Cost per mile = cost for 1000 ad impressions) metric.

Simultaneously, MaxValue cooperates with various website classifications, which have a minimum of 100,000 page views monthly, mainly from the US, UK, and CA markets. This helps that the ads can reach the maximum number of viewers and the highest effectiveness. By constructing an intelligent and comprehensive user-centric dashboard that provides many advanced features, such as viewing traffic information by country or checking the website's traffic quality or ad performance insights, users can promptly assess key metrics in time to update and adjust functionalities to align with optimizing the website and increasing revenue.

Ms. Amy Hoang, the Communications Director representing MaxValue, shares: "Optimizing benefits for clients is the principal element we are building into our system. With a firm focus on the ad tech landscape, we have crafted a suite of sophisticated tools and strategies meticulously tailored to the unique needs of website publishers. Our goal is to support enhancing brand image for advertisers and generating a stable source of revenue for website publishers with limited investment capacity, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the digital advertising market."

With a lofty goal of becoming the premier intermediary advertising platform by 2025, MaxValue is poised to revolutionize the way website publishers monetize their online presence. Its unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge ad tech solutions and its commitment to empowering publishers positions MaxValue as an indispensable partner in the quest for digital advertising success.

For more information about MaxValue, take a look at: https://maxvalue.media

About MaxValue

In the dynamic realm of digital marketing, MaxValue stands out as a rising star, rapidly establishing itself as a trusted partner for website publishers seeking innovative and effective advertising solutions. Despite its relatively nascent presence in the industry, MaxValue has already garnered a loyal clientele, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to empowering publishers to maximize their revenue potential.

With the aim of becoming the leading intermediary advertising platform globally shortly, MaxValue has been developing a diverse range of digital advertising formats designed for compatibility and alignment with website content. These formats include banner ads, native ads, sticky ads, and videos both in and out-stream. MaxValue spans its network across multiple countries, ensuring advertising campaigns are abundant and diverse, meeting the revenue growth needs of website publishers. Its unwavering commitment to innovation positions it as a leading force in the ad tech industry.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maxvalue.media

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/maxvalue-media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Maxvaluemedia







