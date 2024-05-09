Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. is thrilled to announce the successful sale of 1829 Delancey Street, a historic gem nestled in the heart of Rittenhouse Square.

—

The 6-bedroom, 4-bath property, which boasts unparalleled charm, rich history, and exquisite architecture, was owned by Dr. Carlo Croce for over 35 years. The historic home was built in 1800 and stands as the last shell on the block, reminiscent of the iconic Grey Gardens in East Hampton, NY.

Philadelphia luxury realtor Nancy Alperin was the driving force behind this remarkable transaction, representing both the seller and the buyers. With over $3 billion in real estate sales, Alperin’s unparalleled expertise and deep understanding of the Philadelphia real estate market played a pivotal role in the successful sale of 1829 Delancey Street.

A former Jefferson Hospital doctor, Dr. Croce had moved to Ohio and was met with scandal, litigation, and international art intrigue, which feels like it came right out of an episode from a perfect Netflix medical scandal series.

The home had been sitting vacant and uninhabitable for the past 15 years. The new buyer is a local entrepreneurial family investing in Philadelphia’s best neighborhoods.

Under Alperin’s leadership, Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in the Philadelphia real estate industry. This sale is a testament to the dedication, skill, and hard work of Alperin and her team at Maxwell Realty. Their deep market knowledge of luxury real estate and client-centered approach ensures that even the most challenging properties are marketed effectively to find the right buyer. Alperin always knows there is value and opportunity with every property and can easily convey that message in any type of real estate market.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter as we announce the sale of the iconic property at 1829 Delancey Street,” said Alperin. “This landmark transaction not only signifies a substantial milestone for our community but also reflects our commitment to enhancing the vitality and heritage of the neighborhood. We are thrilled to see what the future holds for this historic address.”

For more information on how Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. can assist with your real estate needs, please contact Nancy Alperin at 215-546-6000.

﻿﻿

