Mazda Announces New Technology and Product Policy towards 2030 Based on Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030





TOKYO, Jun 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its new technology and product development policy towards 2030 based on the company's long-term vision for technology development, "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030." Based on our revised Medium-Term Management Plan and our endeavor for carbon neutrality by 2050, which were announced in the past year, we will proceed with technology and product development towards 2030 following the below five policies.1. Accumulation of technological assets in line with our building block strategy and their utilization for highly efficient manufacturingMazda has consistently followed its Building Block Strategy to efficiently deliver superior technologies by building up a set of fundamental technologies as "blocks".This started with the development of "SKYACTIV Technology" in 2007 which updated our internal combustion engines. The basic electrification technologies were then added to compose our first building-block. Applicable to various products, this architecture became a technological asset to create our product group since 2012.We are continuously enhancing our internal combustion engines (SKYACTIV-X and new straight-six engines) and electrification technologies as part of the "SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture", which is used in transverse power units in our Small Products and longitudinal power units in our Large Products. Based on this architecture, we will deliver multiple electrification solutions to meet various customers' needs, environmental regulations and the electric power generating infrastructure in a market.In addition, we will introduce Mazda's unique EV platform "SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture" in 2025 for EVs with various vehicle sizes and body types.Based on those strategies, Mazda will refine its highly-efficient development methods, namely Common Architecture, Bundled Planning and Model Based Development to enrich our technological assets for the full-scale electrification era with our business partners.2. Promotion of Electrification and Introduction of Products -- Multi-solution StrategyThe "SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture" products to be introduced mainly for Japan, Europe, the US, China and ASEAN between 2022 and 2025 will consist of five hybrid models1, five plug-in hybrid models and three EV models.In addition, several products with the "SKYACTIV Scalable EV Architecture" will be introduced between 2025 and 2030.Based on this product launch plan, we assume that 100% of our products will have some level of electrification, and our EV ratio will be 25% by 2030.3. Promotion of human-oriented safety technologies to realize an accident-free societyIn terms of building blocks for safety technology, we are now working on deploying our human-centric autonomous driving system, "Mazda Co-pilot Concept", in our vehicles.This "Mazda Co-Pilot" monitors the driver's condition at all times and if a sudden change in the driver's physical condition is detected, switches to autonomous driving, bringing the car to a safe place, stopping the car and places an emergency call. For the first step, called Mazda Co-Pilot 1.0, we plan to start its introduction from our Large Products from 2022.4. Development of technologies for connected services and software technologies as a foundation for next-generation mobility servicesMazda intends to fortify our initiatives of development of fundamental software technology in order to be able to accommodate for next-generation Mobility as a Service (Maas) and update vehicle functions Over the Air (OTA)2.Five Japanese OEM companies 3 including Mazda will jointly develop standard engineering specifications of next-generation in-vehicle communication devices to push for a standardized communication system in order to provide safer and stress-free connected services sooner.We will push forward with the development of next-generation Electric/Electronic Architecture (EEA), which will enable speedy processing of data from inside and outside a vehicle.5. Human-centered development philosophy in a time defined by Carbon Neutrality and CASE.(4)The Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision places the individual at the center of three areas. The planet, society and humanity. We will continue to follow our human-centered development philosophy, which values the humanity and inherent potential of people, into a future where carbon neutrality and CASE are defining the industry.By providing vehicles that support people in realizing their full potential, we aim to realize a sustainable and compassionate society.In line with our corporate vision, Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by enriching their lives with an experience of car ownership that provides joy of driving, the pure essence of cars.(1) Excluding mild hybrid models, but including models equipped with Toyota Hybrid System (THS), supplied from Toyota(2) Updating software via wireless communication(3) Mazda Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation(4) A newly coined acronym that refers to areas of Connected cars, Autonomous driving, Shared/Services and Electrification 