Mazda Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Fifth Year Running





HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' Asia Pacific Index for the fifth year running.The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are among the longest-running(1) ESG investment indices(2) in the world. Corporations are assessed annually in the areas of environmental initiatives, social contribution, human resource development, corporate governance and compliance, and only those with outstanding sustainability performance in their industry are included.Mazda was selected on the basis of a survey questionnaire and a comprehensive review of the company's Sustainability Report, Annual Report and official website that highly evaluated Mazda's CSR initiatives and information disclosure practices. Mazda was one of 77 Japanese companies and three automotive companies chosen from among approximately 600 major corporations assessed for inclusion in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index this year.Mazda will continue to prioritize CSR in all initiatives and contribute to the development of a sustainable society. The company aims to build a special bond with customers and envisions a world in which cars exist in harmony with the earth, people and society.For more information:Mazda Sustainability Report(3)Annual Report(1) Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were established in 1999 by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.(2) Investment indices based on performance in the areas of environment, social contribution and governance (ESG).(3) The 2021 edition will be published within Fiscal year ending March 2022.