Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2022

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2022 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2022 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 30,074 units (up 12.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,139 units (down 14.0%)
CX-9: 5,791 units (up 4.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2022 increased 11.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in February 2022]
CX-30: 11,142 units (up 12.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,000 units (up 50.1%)
MAZDA2: 4,770 units (down 2.6%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2022 increased 2.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 7.6% (up 2.0 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 5.2% total market share (up 1.0 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 3,593 units (up 38.8% year on year)
MAZDA2: 3,060 units (up 14.3%)
CX-8: 2,885 units (up 12.7%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in February 2022 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 31,631 units (up 19.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,320 units (up 6.1%)
CX-9: 6,023 units (up 2.7%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in February 2022 decreased 4.2% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 31,552 units (up 5.8% year on year)
CX-30: 15,971 units (down 7.7%)
MAZDA3: 15,834 units (down 5.1%)
