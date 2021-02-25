Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2021

TOKYO, Feb 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2021 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in January 2021 decreased 12.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in January 2021]CX-5: 27,399 units (down 19.3% year on year)MAZDA3: 11,380 units (down 12.0%)CX-30: 7,555 units (down 10.5%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2021 decreased 11.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in January 2021]CX-30: 12,052 units (down 1.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,533 units (down 24.5%)CX-4: 5,470 units (down 2.4%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in January 2021 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 0.6 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points).[Domestic sales of key models in January 2021]CX-30: 2,576 units (down 12.7% year on year)CX-5: 2,035 units (down 25.8%)MAZDA2: 1,951 units (down 10.8%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in January 2021 decreased 5.0% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America.[Exports of key models in January 2021]CX-5: 22,252 units (down 13.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,844 units (up 20.3%)CX-9: 5,108 units (up 0.8%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in January 2021 decreased 2.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China and Europe.[Global sales of key models in January 2021]CX-5: 31,771 units (up 0.6% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 22,436 units (down 8.4%)CX-30: 16,503 units (up 20.1%)For more information, visit bit.ly/3qWV7cj.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com