Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2020

TOKYO, Dec 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2020 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2020 decreased 3.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in November 2020]
CX-5: 34,554 units (up 3.1% year on year)
CX-30: 10,912 units (up 3.4%)
MAZDA3: 9,708 units (down 24.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2020 decreased 18.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in November 2020]
CX-30: 16,359 units (up 124.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 11,147 units (down 25.8%)
MAZDA2: 7,628 units (up 3.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2020 decreased 0.4% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.9% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in November 2020]
MAZDA2: 2,164 units (up 2.9% year on year)
CX-5: 1,684 units (up 27.7%)
CX-30: 1,577 units (down 41.4%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in November 2020 increased 7.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in November 2020]
CX-5: 33,522 units (up 12.1 % year on year)
MAZDA3: 10,769 units (up 2.7%)
CX-30: 9,552 units (up 6.8%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in November 2020 decreased 10.0% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe.
[Global sales of key models in November 2020]
CX-5: 33,705 units (down 5.1% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 21,799 units (down 21.2%)
CX-30:16,046 units (up 83.1%)
