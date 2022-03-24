MBH CORPORATION PLC LAUNCHES THE ESG EXCELLENCE AWARDS SINGAPORE 2022

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, launches a competitive awards initiative to showcase exceptional Environmental Social Governance (ESG) efforts by small to medium-sized Singapore businesses.

ESG focuses on the protection of the environment, social justice and long-term economic prosperity, and while it has only recently begun to gain prominence in the business world, MBH recognises that many small to medium companies in Singapore have been incredibly active in ESG for some time. The ESG Excellence Awards initiative aims to bring greater acknowledgement to the companies who have truly excelled in this field by providing opportunities to highlight their work on a much wider scale.

The ESG Excellence Awards Singapore 2022 is an opportunity for small to mid-sized companies to showcase their efforts in the ESG field and vie for the chance to win a multi-faceted prize worth S$5000. Entry to the competition is free and open to any small to medium-sized businesses that have their primary business activities and primary office or facility based in Singapore.

Companies that want to compete only need to provide a written entry that gives a description of their business and why it is different, how their company relates to ESG, how they support social responsibility and what their vision is for the future of their company, from an ESG, investment and growth perspective.

Evaluating the entries will be a judging panel of renowned leaders from various fields in business, including best-selling author, TedX Speaker and founder of global-giving and social enterprise, B1G1, Masami Sato, and the Managing Director of Bank Julius Baer, Singapore, Dr Fong Cheng Hong.

The winners of the ESG Excellence Awards Singapore 2022 will walk away with a media investment prize worth S$5,000 in social and traditional media activation that will boost awareness around their business. This includes the production of a promotional video aimed at promoting their company and the important work they are doing in the area of ESG, a media release telling their ESG story that will be written by MBH and sent to a highly targeted media distribution list, and entrepreneur consultation with top leaders in MBH, including CEO of the MBH Corporation, Callum Laing. The winners will also be given the opportunity to be one of the judges in the next ESG Excellence Awards, set to take place in 2023.

To take part in the competition, participants need to enter their particulars online at www.mbhcorporation.com/esg-excellence-awards. If a company does not have a sufficient ESG effort to highlight, but they know of another company that does, they can also nominate that company for submission.

Entries for the competition are currently open and will close by 25th April 2022. The judging panel will be evaluating the entries over a period of two weeks, from 25th April - 6th May 2022 and the winners will be announced on 9th May 2022.

Callum Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc, added: "Whether it is called ESG, CSR or Social Entrepreneurship, most small businesses – certainly the ones that MBH partners with – have been doing this in one form or another for decades. Now it's time for us to help shine a light on those in Singapore doing this so well."

JUDGING PANEL

Masami Sato – Founder, B1G1

2-time TEDx Speaker, CEO, and Amazon Best-Selling Author, Masami is a founder of the global-giving initiative and social enterprise, B1G1 (Buy1GIVE1). B1G1 was born out of Masami's vision and aspiration to help businesses around the world find their own unique ways of making a positive impact by integrating effective giving in their work.

Masami's 'B1G1 Movement' has inspired thousands of businesses already, and they have created more than 230 million giving impacts to date. Not only is she an author of four books including 'GIVING BUSINESS' and "Better Business, Better Life, Better World', Masami is also frequently invited to speak at international events, podcasts, and interviews.

Victoria Sylvestor – Executive Director, MBH Corporation

Executive Director and MBH Principal of her own company within the Group, Acacia Training Limited. Vikki started her business aged 21 and supported by her fantastic team, has grown the business over the past 19 years, bringing the business into MBH in 2018.

Vikki has experience in the UK education sector and social care, as well as experience of supporting business turnaround with other companies and voluntary roles within education related governing boards.

Dr. Fong Cheng Hong – MD, Bank Julius Baer, Singapore

Dr Fong Cheng Hong currently serves as Managing Director, Bank Julius Baer Singapore. She has a wealth of experience in the world of Asian Economics. She served as Chief Economist and Strategist and Senior Vice President/Executive Director of Nomura Singapore Limited.

Dr Fong became a private wealth banker to "try to connect socially conscious investors with organisations that require financing for their philanthropic initiatives"

Callum Laing – CEO, MBH Corporation

Callum has more than two decades of experience in starting, building, buying, and selling over half a dozen businesses in a range of sectors, including recruitment, sport and lifestyle, information technology, and telecommunications.

Callum has published three best-selling books on business, has interviewed and published more than 2000 interviews with entrepreneurs and sits as High Commissioner to the World Business Angel Investor Forum in Singapore. He has also taken two companies public.

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.mbhcorporation.com