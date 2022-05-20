MC and Morgenrot Enter into Capital and Business Alliance

TOKYO, May 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Morgenrot Inc. (Morgenrot) are pleased to announce that we have entered into a capital and business alliance, our aim being to jointly develop distributed computing services for customers in Japan and throughout ASEAN. MC is one of Japan's leading sogo shosha (general trading companies), while Morgenrot is an engineering-centric startup company which provides cloud-based distributed computing solutions and green data centers powered by renewable energy.At the core of Morgenrot's capacity for software development is its proprietary distributed processing technology, "Excalibur," which leverages the latest GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) technology based hardware systems to add value to its cloud-based services. Morgenrot's exceptional processing capabilities are deployed by the front lines of research and development in numerous high-tech fields, including ultra-high-resolution 3D rendering, simulations, AI, machine- and deep-learning systems, and so on. Furthermore, by applying its knowledge and experience of GPU servers, Morgenrot integrates GPU-based high-performance server systems in mobile containers powered by renewable and surplus energy to realize green data centers. Keen to help society realize a digital infrastructure eco-system that is conscious of both our needs and those of our planet, Morgenrot is making its clean processing capabilities available at affordable prices.MC has also been putting its assets to good use in digital infrastructure. Here in Japan, the sogo shosha is applying its multi-industry know-how and expertise to develop hyperscale data centers. Always on the lookout for ways to promote digital (DX) and energy (EX) transformations that take advantage of the MC Group's collective capabilities, MC is confident that this alliance with Morgenrot will foster progress that ultimately leads to new business opportunities. This progress includes the construction of distributed data-center networks capable of processing huge volumes of data, as well as the development and installation of edge computing infrastructure that will make real-time and low-latency processing possible.Both of our companies are investigating ways to jointly conceive products and services not only here in Japan, but also in international markets, with our initial focus being the ASEAN region. Prior to entering into this capital and business alliance, we commenced discussions on the provision of high-power computing services in Singapore. By supporting the city state's DX initiative, this business should complement Singapore's status as one of the world's leading developers of smart cities, and it also has good potential for growth, as it can be adapted for other ASEAN countries in the future.Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com