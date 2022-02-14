MC Awarded Integrated Railway Systems and Trackwork Contract for Metro Manila Subway Project in the Philippines





TOKYO, Feb 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded from the Philippines' Department of Transportation (DOTr) to deliver the integrated railway systems and trackwork for the Metro Manila Subway. The awarded contract is worth approximately 140 billion yen and slated for completion in 2028.The Manila Metro is being financed through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) by an ODA(1) loan granted under the Japanese government's Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP) program. MC is responsible for designing, manufacturing, installing and delivering of all the systems(2) for what will be the Philippines' first subway line between the northern city of Valenzuela and the southern city of Paranaque.This new line will help to meet Metro Manila's growing demand for public transportation, which has been driven by the city's rapid economic growth. It will also help to reduce traffic congestion and atmospheric pollution, both of which are particularly severe in Metro Manila. The Philippines government is promoting an infrastructure development plan called "Build, Build, Build," in which the Metro Manila Subway is considered a priority project. MC's deliverables will cover a stretch of the subway extending from East Valenzuela Station to Terminal 3 Station(3), a total of 15 stations covering 27 kilometers, and to Bicutan Station to be financed by a different ODA loan. The subway is expected to make this journey more than an hour quicker than it currently takes by car.An extension of the existing lines and construction of new lines are also planned as future railway projects in the Philippines. MC welcomes this opportunity to leverage its experience and know-how in international rail operations to help upgrade the country's public transportation. By assisting with work to provide Filipinos with more convenient mobility solutions, MC is doing its part to accelerate economic development in their homeland. Furthermore, by backing exports of high-quality infrastructure systems and proactively engaging in railway projects, the Japanese government is also striving to better the region's quality of life and address the challenges that face it, including traffic congestion.(1) Official Development Assistance(2) Trackwork, signals, telecommunications, power distribution, overhead contacts, automatic fare collection, platform doors, etc.(3) Terminal 3 Station is connected to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com