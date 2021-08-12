MC900 will launch its foreign exchange trading platform in Thailand

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global foreign exchange technology company MC900 announced that it would launch its foreign exchange trading platform in Thailand in September. This move is an extension of the company's global growth strategy, and it aims to develop the company's foreign exchange business in the Asia-Pacific region by working with local participants in Thailand and its surrounding regions.

As the supreme foreign exchange electronic trading hub in Asia, MC900 is glad to be part of the Thailand Foreign Exchange Tour. MC900 will invest to build the local APP of our global foreign exchange trading system (MC900 Trade), which combines our long-tested trading and pricing algorithms with ultra-low-latency server colocation connection.

The new Thailand Data Center is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. The new foreign exchange trading and pricing engine, as well as the white label service products, will become the fifth Electronic Foreign Exchange Trading Center of the company in the world. By now, MC900 has expanded its business to Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

Based on the local trading infrastructure, pricing, trading, and order matching, the internally traded foreign exchange volume of MC900 will be executed through customized local connections, and all MC900 users and consumers will obtain a better operating experience with lower latency and higher-quality execution service.

MC900 sees the further development of its business in Asia as a priority growth area worldwide of the company. Over the past few years, MC900 has witnessed the continuous growth of the Internet finance economy in the Asia-Pacific region, and with years of industry technology and superior execution services, MC900 is well prepared to see this growth continue. The decision to build an engine based on local countries demonstrates the continued commitment of MC900 to its customers in Thailand and neighboring regions. To expand its customer base, MC900 also hopes to grow its Asia team by hiring more local talents to enlarge its customer coverage and technology distribution.

The launch of MC900 online foreign exchange trading services in Thailand not only improves the diversity of market participant groups that constantly increase in the foreign exchange electronic trading ecosystem but also enhances the value proposition of Thailand as an emerging foreign exchange market in Asia. With this new infrastructure setup, MC900 will upgrade its products provided for regional customers through better price discovery and trade execution. At the same time, MC900 Thailand will provide 24-hour one-to-one customer service to help investors overcome any trading obstacles in all aspects of foreign exchange trading. Moreover, the MC900 platform can also provide investors with real-time trading quotations, including foreign exchange, commodities, and indexes, to help investors make scientific decisions and ensure their own investment interests.

In the future, the MC900 platform will mainly improve its comprehensive competitive strength from two aspects. On the one hand, it will continuously strengthen its brand influence in the foreign exchange market and gain more attention from potential investors. On the other hand, it will further improve the service measures of the platform, make it easier for customers to invest in foreign exchange anytime and anywhere, and invigorate the innovation and development of the foreign exchange market.

