McCoy's Pressure Washing Uses High-Quality Penetrating and Topical Sealers for Concrete Floors & Surfaces in Nashville, TN

Founded by Clint McCoy, a United States Corps veteran, McCoy's Pressure Washing is a professional service specializing in concrete sealing, power washing, soft washing, and deck staining for residential and commercial properties in Nashville, Brentwood, and nearby areas in Tennessee.

—

Nashville is the beating heart of Tennessee, and its stunning concrete floors and sidewalks demand protection from the scorching southern heat in summer. Concrete sealing is increasingly recognized as a protective shield against weather, UV rays, and moisture for preserving the quality and appearance of concrete surfaces and floors. In Nashville, Tennessee, McCoy's Pressure Washing has established itself as an advanced Nashville Concrete Sealing contractor. Thanks to a skilled team specializing in all kinds of sealing techniques, such as penetrating and topical sealers, they can apply suitable sealants for optimal protection and longevity.

A concrete patio, sidewalk, or floor without a protective sealant can cause damage to these surfaces. For example, concrete can crack or break off during the summers in Nashville. Similarly, heavy rains can seep into unsealed concrete surfaces, leading to mildew, mold growth, and even structural damage. Therefore, it becomes essential to put an effective barrier against these elements. Protective coatings, such as penetrating sealers, provide a protective shield that prevents moisture from seeping in and keeps concrete surfaces intact and inviting. Penetrating sealants form a chemical bond at the microscopic level, creating a water-resistant barrier deep within the surface, protecting against moisture and stains. In addition, penetrating sealants act as invisible protection; they don't alter the natural appearance or breathability of concrete patios, driveways, and other exterior surfaces.

Although one can think of DIY techniques, applying concrete sealants without the necessary expertise, experience, and specialized equipment can be challenging. For instance, the exterior surface requires proper surface preparation and may need multiple coats for penetrating sealant application.

On the other hand, McCoy's Pressure Washing's Concrete Sealing Nashville professional team uses advanced sealing techniques and materials after assessing the condition of the concrete surface before applying a suitable sealant, such as topical or penetrating sealers. Its technicians take note of the level of protection required, desired finishes, surface suitability, and durability expected by customers. They use film-forming concrete sealers, which act as a barrier against liquids, stains, and abrasion, for interior surfaces like basements and countertops. These topical sealers are also ideal for light to moderate foot traffic areas like patios and pool decks. In addition, they provide topical sealers in various gloss levels, from matte to high-gloss, helping property owners choose a desired finish. Their expertise in deck staining and concrete sealing is highly appreciated in Nashville.

"We used McCoy's to clean and stain our screened-in porch, deck and stairs. Clint did a great job of explaining the process and answering all of my questions. He was very professional and thorough. The porch looks great!!! We would definitely recommend them and will use them again in the future." - Amy Coggin, Google Reviews.

Those searching online for "Concrete Sealing Nashville TN" or an estimate of concrete sealing can benefit from contacting McCoy's Pressure Washing, which offers a comprehensive range of sealing solutions and a no-obligation estimate to help customers make an informed decision.





About the company: Veteran-owned McCoy's Pressure Washing provides high-quality and affordable services in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Smyrna, TN. Fully licensed and insured, the company specializes in roof cleaning, pressure washing, deck staining, and concrete sealing. Their innovative concrete sealing methods prevent moisture damage, stains, and fractures, protecting the structural integrity and aesthetic appeal of concrete surfaces for homes and businesses.

