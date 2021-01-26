McDonald's Japan Chooses Adra(R) by Trintech to Simplify and Automate Financial Close Process

DALLAS, SYDNEY & JAPAN, Jan 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that McDonald's Japan has chosen and gone live with its Adra Suite to simplify and automate its reconciliation and financial close processes. By combining effective finance processes with Adra, McDonald's Japan will see increased ROI, improved accuracy, and greater visibility across their entire financial close process.



"Prior to implementing Adra, our reconciliation process was labor intensive with manual efforts," said Toru Kobayashi, Manager, Financial Shared Service of McDonald's Japan. "Since the implementation, the overall efficiency and quality of our processes have increased significantly."



"There is a vast market opportunity in Japan for a solution to help companies simplify and streamline critical processes in the financial close and we are honored to be partnering with McDonald's Japan on this front," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "As we continue to expand our global presence, we are committed to providing Japanese companies with a proven software solution coupled with the local presence and resource base of a Japanese company capable of providing immediate value to customers."



The Trintech and McDonald's Japan partnership was formed by Finthesize, Trintech's exclusive reseller partner in Japan that works with businesses looking to simplify and accelerate their financial close process.



"We are excited to support McDonald's Japan in their financial transformation efforts," said Hiroyuki Oyama, Chief Executive Officer at Finthesize. "Adra is the ideal solution for a new generation of accountants, and we believe McDonald's Japan is a best-in-class example for other Japanese companies looking to modernize their financial close process."



"Congratulations to the McDonald's Japan and Finthesize teams for a successful implementation of our Adra Suite," said Fintan Diviney, Director, APAC Sales at Trintech. "The digital transformation efforts they have already been able to achieve with our solution has been truly remarkable and I look forward to continuing our partnership in years to come."



Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, Trintech's Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit



Media Contact:

Kristina Pereira Tully

Vested

650-464-0080

trintech@fullyvested.com



SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.



