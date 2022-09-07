McKiggan Hebert, A Leading Canadian Law Firm, Says The Abuse Epidemic In Hockey Canada Necessitates An Expert Approach.

—

A rash of sexual abuse allegations has tarnished Hockey Canada's otherwise spotless reputation. The claims date back to the late 1980s and include some of the sport's most decorated names. Personal injury victims claim that they were sexually assaulted and abused. While Hockey Canada was quick to cover it up with millions of dollars in compensation, these allegations aren't going away, as new ones continue to surface, involving everyone from coaches to junior players.

According to McKiggan Hebert Lawyers, in civil lawsuits like these, the abuse survivor, also known as the "plaintiff," bears the burden of proof; in other words, they must prove responsibility. The plaintiff must persuade the court that the assault occurred and that the victim was harmed.

The job of a sexual abuse law firm or lawyer, such as McKiggan Hebert Lawyers, is to prepare the case by gathering all necessary evidence, such as emails, texts, and abuser statements. The evidence gathered is then used as evidence against the abuser. Other pieces of information, such as therapy records, medical records, and school records, may also be used by the lawyer to establish the impact of the assault.

In the case of Hockey Canada, it is not only the abuser who is being held accountable, but also Hockey Canada. According to recent allegations, Hockey Canada hosted the World Junior Hockey Championships. According to the victims, Hockey Canada was well aware of the sexual assaults involving its members of the 2018 team.

While hockey remains an obsession for many Canadians, this obsession has produced a slew of young hockey players with dreams of one day playing in the NHL, exposing them (the players) to a slew of legal risks. Many sexual abuse victims are still being represented by top attorneys such as McKiggan Hebert Lawyers. They claim that much of it could have been avoided if Hockey Canada had recognized the situation early on, acknowledged it, and taken action against those involved.

TSN reported in May 2022 that Hockey Canada has paid over three million dollars to resolve a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by eight players who are part of the junior hockey team. In the report, Hockey Canada has admitted paying the woman off with money from a fund created using hockey players’ registration fees, including ones for kids. The fund paid over seven million Canadian dollars to resolve nine cases, some dating back to 1989.

Furthermore, quite a few junior players were convicted of sexual misconduct charges but were spared jail time and later signed to the National Hockey League. The cases also include Graham James, a hockey coach and 1989’s The Hockey News “Man of the Year”, who received two convictions.

“Since the burden of proof is on the plaintiff, it is imperative that those who have suffered sexual assault speak with a seasoned attorney. An attorney that has a history of winning such cases. We have over the years worked with several victims of sexual assault in Canada and can say from experience that only a well-prepared case, with solid proof, stands a chance in court,” said one of the attorneys working for McKiggan Hebert Lawyers.



