MCM GIC Marks 5th Anniversary With Members Week Virtual Fair For All the World

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing the theme "Navigating the New Norm for a Thriving Tomorrow" assembles various industry-driven experts to connect with mutually global influential key personnel celebrating milestone community of 5th anniversary with the change towards "Maximizing Continuous Mutuality in Global Influential Connects" to strive future-proof practice for a thriving economical growth this 13-20 March 2021, according to Max Capital Management (MCM).

2021 MCM GIC Members Week attracts the visitors to acquire industry trends and insights at fingertips via interactive sessions through e-conference, e-seminars, and e-forum to establish a clearer understanding of the knowledge inside-out across different levels of perspective and topics by the knowledge and industrial-expert in pursuit of living the mission of MCM GIC as the Reliable Global Education Platform and inspired by the Young Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP). MCM launches Unipreneurship Development Grant Programme (UGDP) to pursue prosocial and positive influence to shape budding entrepreneurs among universities students with an opportunity to enroll and seize the chance to win the grant worth up to RM 15,000.

MCM GIC extends all participation registration entries complimentarily to the public and reserved an exclusive upcoming project launching and preview exclusionary for its community members. Details on how to become MCM GIC members with fully-sponsored bronze members worth US$50, along with access to the latest global opportunities can be found on the MCM website at www.maxcapitalmanagement.com/gic-registration.