MCST & TDI: South Korea's online travel packages are sold at "VIATOR" and "KKDAY"

Enjoy Ten Themed Tour Packages at Home

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST, Minister Park Yang-woo) and the Tourism Development Institute (TDI, Director Lee Dong-won) announced that they will launch "Ten Korea-themed Tour Programs" and "Staycation Packages," which help people to experience beautiful tourist attractions in South Korea and learn stories behind them virtually, and enjoy food and craft kits related to the attractions without leaving their homes.

* Ten Korea-themed Tour Programs (2017-2021) are tour programs that introduce various tourist attractions across Korea to people in Korea and overseas, designed by selecting 39 regions in Korea and grouping them into ten areas based on overlapping themes.

Ten Korea-themed Virtual Tour Programs Guided by Local Experts

The virtual tour programs are composed of guided tours led by local experts and videos of each tourist destination. There are two types of programs: programs for Korean tourists (with narration in Korean) and those for international tourists (with narration in English). They will be on sale online from February 25 (Thursday).

"As this period of staying at home and social distancing continues, many people are suffering from the corona blues. Hopefully, virtual tour programs and Staycation Packages can give energy to their lives. We hope that they can experience the pleasure of travelling from the programs and packages until the day when they can go anywhere without worrying about the pandemic," Lee Dong-won said.