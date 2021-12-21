Me and My Steel-like Brother, a documentary that tells the story of Chinese SEOs' contributions in Cambodia, is released in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2021, the 1st Cambodia-China Cultural Exchange Forum and launching ceremony of Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China was held in Beijing. During the forum, China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. one of the largest state-owned power generation enterprises in China, released Me and My Steel-like Brother, a documentary film that details the contributions to the growth of the local economy and the improvement of local inhabitants' livelihoods made by China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (CSOEs) in Cambodia.

It took several months for the film under the aegis of Huaneng Group to be completed, including the planning, brainstorming, shooting and post-production. The documentary chose CSOEs that serve as prime players in various sectors across Cambodia as case studies, fully demonstrating their ongoing commitment to helping build a China-Cambodia community with a shared future. The film also included enticing, down-to-earth, warm short stories about CSOEs in Cambodia that were told from the perspectives of their Cambodian employees and of the area's local inhabitants, including relating how the firms have enriched their brand image in the country and expressed their warmth and humanity by participating in the local economy and improving the living conditions of local communities.

The documentary also focused on a number of construction projects that were undertaken by Chinese firms across Cambodia, among them the country's largest hydropower station Lower Sesan 2 Hydropower Project built and operated by Huaneng Group; the country's largest arena Cambodia National Stadium constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation; the country's first highway Golden Port Expressway built by China Communications Construction Company Limited's subsidiary China Road and Bridge Corporation; Smile of Angkor, a cultural performance facility jointly developed by the two countries and now under the management of Yunnan Performing Arts Group, a controlling subsidiary of Overseas Chinese Town Group; as well as the country's largest duty-free retail establishment built and operated by China Duty Free Group.

After watching the documentary during the forum, the participants concurred that by playing an important role in facilitating cultural exchanges between China and Cambodia and improving the brand image of Chinese companies operating in Cambodia, the film showcased the ongoing commitment of CSOEs represented by Huaneng Group to promote the friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in addition to creating a better future for local inhabitants in Cambodia by integrating into the local community and implementing an integrity-based development strategy locally.

Cambodia is not only a longstanding, friendly neighbor of China, but also the first country in the world to sign an action plan with China to jointly build a community with a shared future. Under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Framework, the two countries plan to comprehensively strengthen their strategic alliances by expanding and deepening their economic and trade cooperation. Notably, China has now become Cambodia's largest trading partner as well as its largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and inbound tourism.