Med PPE Global Launches International Ordering System

November 02, 2020

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med PPE Canada Inc. (“Med PPE” or the “Company”), - is a personal protective equipment supply company, established in early 2020 to help provide global clients with a reliable source of PPE during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is developing permanent manufacturing capacity for vital medical grade PPE products in Canada. Med PPE is pleased to announce that is opening availability of its HC/FDA approved PPE supply to global wholesale clients.

“We continue to watch the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world with concern, and want to assure our neighbors that we stand ready to supply anyone who needs it with quality manufactured, safe, FDA approved PPE. We have disposable masks, nitrile gloves, respirators, sanitizer, and more on stand-by for those in need across the globe.” Terry Booth, Chief Executive Officer

Med PPE Canada recently celebrated the successful launch of its online retail store, shop.medppecan.com, which allows domestic retail consumers to purchase quality PPE from the safety of their homes, with delivery options available anywhere in Canada. With this announcement, Med PPE is making its catalogue of PPE available across international borders. The company believes that it is well positioned to ensure supply of these vital PPE products can continue uninterrupted to global clients as the pandemic continues. The company proudly operates two direct to consumer retail locations in Edmonton, including a first-in-class retail and supply centre in West Edmonton Mall.

Med PPE Canada Inc. is a Canadian medical supplies company dealing in head to toe personal protective equipment (PPE) for essential workers and other businesses operating through the pandemic. Med PPE is aiming to expand its operations across the world and believe firmly in “Protecting our front-line health workers so they can keep us safe.”

