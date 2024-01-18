MedGulets Unveils Top Luxury Moorings for Mediterranean-Bound Superyachts

—

Embark on a yachting adventure through the Mediterranean, where adventure meets natural beauty. From the ancient ruins of Athens to the sunny shores of Ibiza and the delights of Monaco, each locale boasts its own unique ambiance, making the Mediterranean a regular destination for yachtsmen of all nationalities.

Let's explore the most yacht-friendly marinas and islands across these destinations, noting areas that are especially accommodating to superyachts.

The Turkish Riviera

Stretching from the Aegean coast of west Turkey to the Mediterranean shores in the south, the Turkish Riviera hosts many popular stops for blue voyages with its large bays and luxurious marinas. This unique route, running from Bodrum to Gocek to Fethiye, promises a variety of nautical experiences. Founder of MedGulets Murat Danisan says, “Companies like us can offer you an unparalleled journey through the Turkish Riviera, featuring everything from nostalgic sailing excursions on traditional gulets to deluxe trips on superyachts and ultra-luxury adventures on megayachts.”

Here are our picks for the top stopovers along this route:

For yachtsmen who like to take adventure into their own hands, the D-Marin Marina in Gocek offers comprehensive amenities and customer service, with quick access to some of Turkey’s most beloved islands, bays, and beaches as well as the ultra-luxurious D-Resort Gocek.

The award-winning Yalikavak Marina stands out with its wide array of services that include shopping boutiques, restaurants, beach clubs, and numerous entertainment options.

Nestled in a secluded bay along the Datca Peninsula, D-Maris Bay is a destination beach resort and marina among the forests of Turkey’s southwest coast, with many services, including dining, a spa, and customizable excursions to local attractions.

These marinas and harbors of the Turkish Riviera welcome guests from around the globe. For those interested in experiencing these locales firsthand, exploring options for a Turkey yacht charter is highly recommended.

The Adriatic Coast of Croatia & Montenegro

Best time to visit: May to September

Embracing the azure waters of the Adriatic Sea, Croatia and Montenegro are popular destinations for luxury yachting, full of rich history, UNESCO World Heritage cultural gems, and world-renowned natural beauty. For those seeking a more traditional experience, a gulet charter in these waters can fit the bill. Croatia is known for its historic and cultural gems, while Montenegro tends to have more marinas that fit superyachts, upscale dining, and spa hotels.

Our top picks include:

Sail right into the shores of the hit TV show Game of Thrones at the ACI Marina in Dubrovnik, where guests can quickly access the streets of the ancient city in addition to services like the facility’s golf range and swimming pool.

Experience the largest marina in the Adriatic, the D-Marin in Dalmacija, where visitors to the Zadar region can enjoy onsite dining, shopping, and a private beach.

Luštica Bay was designed with a harbor large enough for super- and mega- yachts, and it is surrounded by beaches, waterfront dining, and hotels.

Turkey's ports and Croatia's busy harbors are just a part of what the Mediterranean has to offer. Embark on an adventure any of these marinas, each with convenient facilities and access to nightlife, dining, and beaches. With this guide, you'll find a comprehensive overview of the top moorings in the region.

Contact Info:

Name: David Smith

Email: Send Email

Organization: MedGulets

Address: Türkmen, SEY KONUTLARI, Turgut Özal Blv. NO: 95/5, 09400 Kuşadası, Aydın, Türkiye

Website: https://www.medgulets.com/



Release ID: 89118406

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.