Media Advisory: Bombardier CEO and CFO to speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 19, 2020

globenewswire
Media Advisory: Bombardier CEO and CFO to speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 19, 2020GlobeNewswireFebruary 18, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare, and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Di Bert, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, at 1:50 p.m. EST

DATE:Wednesday, February 19, 2020
  
TIME:1:50-2:20 p.m., Eastern Time (EST)
  

A link to the live audio webcast of the event will be available at:

ir.bombardier.com

The replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier Inc. uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Bombardier Inc. is routinely posted on its website and accessible at bombardier.com. Investors are hereby notified information about regular dividends declared and paid by Bombardier is only made available through its website, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information 
Jessica McDonaldNabil Pertick
Advisor, Media Relations and Public AffairsDirector, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481  +1 514 861 5727

