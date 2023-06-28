Media Advisory: Global Cybersecurity Experts Return for the Third Annual Fortinet Security Summit and Tech Expo at the Fortinet Championship Golf Tournament

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Building on the success of the past two events, the 2023 Security Summit brings together an elite group of visionaries and tech leaders for meaningful conversations about cybersecurity trends and solutions. With this event, Fortinet continues to provide an environment where cybersecurity leaders can exchange ideas to help them manage cyber risks across global organizations.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the 2023 Fortinet Security Summit , which will be held September 11-17 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

The Security Summit brings together the Fortinet community of premier customers, partners, executives, and worldwide industry experts for two full days of keynotes, panels, and roundtable discussions.

The Technology Vendor Expo offers product demos, and tech sessions, and networking opportunities with exhibiting partners .

The Security Summit also kicks off the 2023 Fortinet Championship on September 14-17. This golf tournament features top golf talent, and winners from the Fortinet Cup Championship in Canada held September 4-10, 2023 and the Sahalee Players Championship held September 9-10, 2023 will earn an exemption in the Fortinet Championship.

Distinguished Speakers and Engaging Sessions at the Fortinet Security Summit

Attendees of the Security Summit will hear from global cybersecurity leaders, including public and private sector executives, government leaders, and Fortune 500 CEOs, among others.

The impressive lineup of speakers also features Fortinet Public Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) members, including the Honorable James R. Clapper, former director of national intelligence at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Suzanne Spaulding, member of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, senior adviser for homeland security, and director of the Defending Democratic Institutions project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The sessions will cover a range of topics, such as how to effectively manage cyber risk, strategically using artificial intelligence and machine learning in your cyber defense strategy, navigating the cyber insurance market, and more. Additionally, as part of Fortinet’s commitment to securing critical infrastructures, a new operational technology (OT) track will be available this year. Designed for OT technology leaders, the track features keynote speaker William Orange, CIO of Nissan Americas, and covers topics, such as balancing the needs of the business, security transformation, industrial visibility and control, and reducing operational risk.

Fortinet’s Commitment to the Community

Building on Fortinet’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility , the company will once again donate a portion of the proceeds from this year’s Fortinet Championship to benefit non-profit organizations working in areas ranging from science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), diversity and inclusion, and reskilling to develop various talent pathways. Proceeds will also be donated to select Napa-areas non-profits, including the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley, Queen of the Valley, and Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

Creating Unique Golf Experiences Worldwide

In addition to the week of golf and cybersecurity thought leadership at the Fortinet Security Summit in the United States, Fortinet has various other golf partnerships around the world that bring together customers, partners, and tech experts through exceptional events and unique experiences.

Fortinet is also a title sponsor of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and once again will be a season-long sponsor of the PGA TOUR Canada’s Fortinet Cup Championship . In 2022, Fortinet was also an official cybersecurity partner for two LPGA events: the BMW Ladies Championship in Wonju, South Korea, and the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to being the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the DP World Tour, Fortinet technology is being deployed during tournaments across Europe, Africa, and Asia to secure data and provide real-time insight into the network.

