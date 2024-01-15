Media Advisory: Hut 8 Corp to Ring Opening Bell at Nasdaq in New York on January 18, 2024

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8” or the “Company”) one of North America’s largest, most innovative digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider will be attending the Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony at Nasdaq headquarters on January 18, 2024. Hut 8 CEO, Jaime Leverton, will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate the completion of its all-stock merger of equals between Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp. The combined company is named “Hut 8 Corp.” and is a U.S.-domiciled entity.





What: Hut 8 CEO, Jaime Leverton, will ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq alongside the Hut 8 leadership team and Board of Directors When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – New York, NY



The live webcast can be viewed with the following link:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony



Hut 8 CEO Jaime Leverton will be available for in-person and virtual interviews. Interested parties are to reach out to the contact details provided below.

About Hut 8

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 Corp.’s seasoned executive team is bullish on creating value at the intersection of infrastructure and energy through Bitcoin mining and hosting, groundbreaking managed services, energy arbitrage, operating traditional data centers, and capitalizing on emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.’s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 Corp. has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

