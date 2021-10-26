Media art group CUZ raised environmental awareness through 'LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF: 22m campaign'

The interactive public campaign to raise environmental awareness at Starfield Hanam Media Tower for 4 days from October 13th to 17th ended successfully

HWASEONG, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Art Group CUZ Inc. held an interactive public campaign 'LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF' from October 13 to 17 at Starfield Hanam Central Atrium in Korea to raise social awareness of the environment.



LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF: Beautiful Resurrection of Earth Displayed on 22m Digital Signage

Mother Nature was recreated as the audience communicates with large digital signage displaying public content combining culture with digital technology.

LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF was a campaign aimed at increasing environmental awareness and conserving energy. When the audience turned off the light switch on a 22-meter-tall Media Tower using their mobile devices, an image showing the beautiful resurrection of the earth was displayed. With this, a message was delivered that something as trivial as turning off light can save the earth.

Anyone from a location with a view to Media Tower could participate in the campaign. When ten people participated in the campaign at the same time, all lights of Media Tower were turned off and a fantastic image of the resurrection of Mother Nature fills Media Tower and the surrounding space.

The participants could take photos of themselves through an AR filter and sent the photos and their names for display on Media Tower. By participating in the campaign, the audience both exerted good influence on earth and experiences being a part of a media artwork. The AR filter used in the campaign can also be experienced on CUZ's official Instagram account (@cuzartgroup).

Watch Love, Earth Switch off video on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/632626974

About Media Art Group CUZ

Media Art Group CUZ is a company specializing in XR content production. It creates a variety of digital content telling stories about social and environmental issues. This time, through LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF campaign, CUZ provides the public with realistic beauty and interesting experiences using anamorphic technology, interaction technology for public participation, and AR technology.

