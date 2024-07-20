Media entrepreneur and founder of JamPrime PR agency wins UK Business Leader of the Year

Ben Nicholls, journalist and founder of JamPrime PR agency and Jam Press news agency, has won the ‘UK Business Leader of the Year’ award. With experience at The Sun, Daily Mail, and Metro, Nicholls is a news expert who helps entrepreneurs build their personal brands.

—

PR and News Agency entrepreneur Ben Nicholls has won the title of ‘UK Business Leader of the Year’ at the Business Awards UK last night. Nicholls was “elated and honoured” to receive the prestigious title for the Greater London category for his work on his PR firm, JamPrime.



Originally from Bermondsey, London, the 39-year-old launched his first digital media company and newswire, Jam Press, six years ago, before branching into PR and communications in 2022 with JamPrime. Nicholls and his co-founder and wife, Jody Knowles, now employ over 20 people, and their business turned over seven figures last year.





JamPrime has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs make headlines, specialising in personal branding and turning people’s experiences and successes into ready-to-publish articles. Utilising the power of his news agency to build the PR arm, Nicholls has worked with big-name brands such as TUI, Domino’s, Hewlett Packard, and Virgin, as well as business leaders, influencers, experts, and creators.



“I am both elated and honoured to have won this award,” he said. “The JamPrime team works so very hard; this award is a testament to their hunger and drive to build this business with me. I couldn’t have done this without them or Jody, who is my better half in both marriage and business.



“When I launched JamPrime, we knew it had the potential to shake up the industry. We’ve built a service that is unrivalled in its ability to achieve results for our clients. It’s been a whirlwind, especially working with established brands such as TUI and Virgin Media, to name but two of the incredible companies on our roster.



“I’m a journalist at heart and use what I’ve learned from my years in newsrooms to bolster our efforts in PR. It’s a new way of working; our clients get expert advice from our journalists and media professionals and get access to our newswire, which is almost unheard of in our industry. We become the middle ground.”



He added: “I can’t give away too much just yet, but it’s an exciting time for us. For now, I’m looking forward to celebrating this win with my team and meeting up with them for our annual ‘JamFest’ later this summer.”

