Media mogul Ben Nicholls has been accepted into Forbes Business Council

Ben Nicholls, co-founder of JamPrime, a PR and communications firm, has been accepted into Forbes Business Council – an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders.

—

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who is from London, was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in the media industry.



Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.



Ben, who is also the co-founder of the UK-based news agency, Jam Press – which he started alongside his wife and business partner Jody Knowles – employs a 20+ strong team of journalists and PR professionals.



The editorial team at Jam Press delivers content daily to international media partners such as Reach, News UK, DMG Media and News Corp.



JamPrime focuses on PR and personal branding, working in tandem with the news agency to create ready-to-publish articles and media campaigns. The team has worked with brands such as TUI, Domino’s, Hewlett Packard and Virgin Media, as well as influencers with large online platforms.



“I am incredibly excited to join the Forbes Business Council. Being able to network and gain advice from like-minded people who have already succeeded in their field is invaluable for any business owner. I want to give back to the community as well and share my own knowledge with members, assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs and helping shape future industry leaders,” said Ben Nicholls.



As a member of the Council, Ben will be able to improve the JamPrime PR service by utilising unparalleled expertise within this vast network.



He will also have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence including being able to connect and collaborate with other leaders in a private forum.



Ben also intends to share his own expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.



Additionally, the JamPrime founder will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Council member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC – the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.



