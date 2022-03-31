Media OutReach Newswire donated 3,000 Anti-Epidemic Lunch Boxes to Gingko House for Distribution to Hong Kong Vulnerable Community

About Gingko House

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 March 2022 - The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the daily lives of the Hong Kong community. In light of this, Media OutReach Newswire supported the 'Gingko House Love Project' and donated 3,000 Anti-epidemic lunch boxes to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and low-income families to help alleviate their worries about meeting their essential needs in times of challenges. Gingko House , a social enterprise that advocates senior employment in Hong Kong, has been providing job opportunities for the elderly in Hong Kong's food and beverage industry for almost two decades. While the global pandemic has dramatically impacted the lives of every single person in Hong Kong, Gingko House continues to help the underprivileged and rolls out the 'Love Project' that allows donors to buy meals from its restaurants and distribute to those in need for free.Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach said, "At Media OutReach, social responsibility has always been an integral part of our business. Covid 19 has affected the employment of many Hong Kong people and as result, more people are turning to organizations such as Gingko House for meals. At the same time, the 'Love Project: Anti-Epidemic Lunch Box' is so much more than giving away meals as we are also supporting senior employment, which is a vision and mission to enrich the life of the elderly"Joyce Mak, CEO of Gingko House said, "We're thankful for those who are willing to join hands and ride the through the storm with us amidst the pandemic. The support from Media OutReach means a lot to us, whereby people who are living in difficulties could feel the warmth by receiving this loving lunch box and hot soup. This is a meaningful action that while it helps the needy with love and care, it also supports Ginkgo House to continue to provide job opportunities to the elderly."Jennifer added, "As part of our pledge to give back to the society, we are committed to helping the vulnerable groups to retain a level of well-being by providing nutritious meals in these challenging times. We hope our donation would make a difference to them and let them know that others care for them. At Media OutReach, we believe in investing to improve lives in our community."

