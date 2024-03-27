Medialinks, a Leading Dubai AdTech Agency, Sponsors MAU Vegas, Solidifying its Authority in the Worldwide Mobile App Acquisition Scene

Dubai-Based Agency Pioneers MAU Vegas Showcase from MENA and joins global tech giants such as Appsflyer, Adjust, InMobi, Google, Branch, and numerous other industry leaders.

Medialinks, the pioneering performance marketing agency headquartered in Dubai with branches in Doha and London, is set to make an indelible mark as it steps into the limelight as a Bronze Sponsor at Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU) Vegas. The landmark event, scheduled from April 2nd to 4th, 2024, will take place at the prestigious MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

MAU Vegas stands as the pinnacle gathering within the mobile app industry, serving as a convergence point where every app vertical finds representation under one roof. With Medialinks leading the charge as the first agency from the MENA region to seize this opportunity, this achievement not only highlights the company's success but also cements Dubai's emergence as a prominent global AdTech hub.

Medialinks' unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence has earned the trust of numerous global clients, including Western Union, Snoop Finance, Careem, Fiverr, and many others. With a presence spanning the UAE, Qatar, and the UK, and campaigns running in over 180 countries worldwide across all app verticals, Medialinks brings a wealth of expertise and insights to the forefront of the global stage.

"We are immensely proud to be the first agency from the region to sponsor MAU," said Zeeshan Sajid Amin, Head of Growth at Medialinks. "Our journey to this milestone has been fueled by a relentless pursuit of innovation and a dedication to delivering exceptional mobile app campaigns for our clients globally. As we embark on this historic endeavor, we look forward to showcasing the unparalleled talent and capabilities that define Medialinks."

In 2023, Medialinks made waves with the release of an impactful report titled, ‘The Key Drivers of Growth of E-commerce in MENA in 2023.’ This groundbreaking study garnered global acclaim, receiving recognition from esteemed research agencies such as Statista. The agency also helps clients with mobile app development and SEO services.

About Medialinks: Medialinks, headquartered in Dubai with branches in Qatar and the UK, specializes in performance marketing and user acquisition services for mobile apps across diverse verticals. Dedicated to delivering measurable results and driving tangible growth, Medialinks is the partner for worldwide mobile campaign success. Visit themedialinks.com/events/ to book a meeting with the team at MAU.

About MAU: Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU) Vegas 2024 is the definitive yearly event for the mobile app industry. Spanning two full days, this event brings together innovative educational sessions, a dynamic Expo Hall, and unparalleled networking experiences.



