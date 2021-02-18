MediaMath and PubMatic Partner to Roll Out Source Initiative Across Asia

MediaMath’s fully accountable, addressable supply chain now available across PubMatic’s extensive publisher network in Asia



SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, today announced a new partnership with PubMatic that furthers the SOURCE vision of alignment across the programmatic ecosystem. MediaMath continues to expand SOURCE’s accountable and addressable supply chain, by partnering with PubMatic – making PubMatic’s premium Asia supply available to MediaMath buyers.

Working with industry-leading partners to align the interests of brands, agencies, publishers and technology providers, MediaMath has created a transparent digital media ecosystem built to navigate the advertising industry's most demanding challenges.

“The future of the open internet needs to be built around radical transparency and improved performance for all participants,” said Viktor Zawadzki, General Manager EMEA & APAC of MediaMath. “MediaMath launched SOURCE as part of a broader drive to align the industry around these imperatives. Partnerships with like-minded partners such as PubMatic, which is focused on helping publishers maximise revenue, are critical to this momentum. This partnership makes PubMatic’s high-quality ad supply available to MediaMath’s buyers and moves us a step closer to achieving our goal in APAC, and we’re delighted to be working together.”

“Together with MediaMath, PubMatic is aimed at driving results for buyers and increasing revenue and opportunities for publishers,” said Sudipto Das, Vice President of Advertiser Solutions, APAC at PubMatic. “At a time when focus is honed in on making ad spend and content investment work smarter and harder, this partnership intends to help us grow the addressable pool of marketer spend in the programmatic channel.”

Partnering with Ad Tech Transparency Leaders in Support of Customer Value

A leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech for the second year in a row, MediaMath continues to expand SOURCE’s supply chain ecosystem with new, industry-leading solutions and advertising opportunities. PubMatic’s participation in SOURCE brings added display, mobile, and CTV inventory from a roster of premium publishers that includes KLY, Detik.com, LINE, ABS-CBN, Sanook and Kompas Gramedia.

“At MediaMath, we recognise that the key to making the open ad-supported web work depends on having a network of forward-thinking partners who share our vision on an addressable, accountable and aligned supply chain,” said Zawadzki. “PubMatic is a leader in programmatic innovation and one of the key partners we have identified for SOURCE. We are looking forward to working together to pave the way for a safe, trustworthy and aligned ecosystem.”

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our demand-side platform every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory and low fraud. In its first six months, the SOURCE initiative secured partners such as PubMatic, Magnite, LiveRamp, Merkle, TVSquared, IRIS.TV, White Ops and Inscape, and has empowered MediaMath to launch the ecosystem's full capabilities as the industry adjusts to new challenges and policies. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

PubMatic Contact:

Emily Yri

Marketing Director

emily.yri@pubmatic.com