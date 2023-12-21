Mediaocean Promotes Nicole Brown to Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the promotion of Nicole Brown to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Brown has 20 years of experience building and leading core functions including People Operations, Learning and Development, Talent Acquisition, and Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI). In her new role, Brown will work as a member of the senior executive team to ensure global alignment, streamline processes, and further foster a culture of inclusion and engagement for Mediaocean’s employee base.



“In her 18 years with Mediaocean, Nicole's impact on the organization as a whole has been nothing short of extraordinary, making her the ideal candidate for this elevated role,” said Nick Galassi, President and CFO of Mediaocean. “Through her passion for employee development, Nicole has fostered a culture of inclusivity, growth, and a profound sense of belonging for all employees.”

While serving as SVP of People and Culture, Brown led the development and implementation of Mediaocean’s core global employee development program. Originally starting as one program, it has grown to five distinct programs over the course of five years. These programs have delivered an average of 50 hours of learning for each employee globally and 700+ instructor-led training sessions annually. Additionally, the Mentorship Programs implemented by Brown have had more than 700 participants, with an 85%+ retention rate.

The appointment comes as Mediaocean records a particularly impactful year , hitting key milestones in philanthropy, workplace experience, mentorship, education, and sustainability. Brown’s contributions helped the company receive numerous recognitions for its positive workplace environment, including 2023 Best in Business award from Inc, Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces 2023, The 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award, and Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023.

As the company strives to continually improve its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) efforts with various sustainability initiatives, Brown will be leading this ongoing focus in 2024 and beyond. Through its ESG commitment, Mediaocean does its part to advance progress on combating the climate crisis and to create a more sustainable future for all. In 2023, Mediaocean joined Ad Net Zero, an industry-wide initiative, to signal support of its client and stakeholder goals to decarbonize the media ecosystem.

DEI has also been a large area of focus for Brown and Mediaocean. Through programs implemented in the past two years, Mediaocean has seen a 5% increase in female representation across the organization, a 30% increase in underrepresented minority group representation, and a returnship program that is designed to support women who have been out of the workforce for some time and are transitioning back to work.

“I am beyond honored and excited to take on the Chief Human Resources Officer role at Mediaocean,” said Brown. “It has been truly rewarding to witness the positive impact of the work carried out during my time at the company, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. I’m looking forward to expanding on this growth and lifting up all voices at Mediaocean as we drive results for our customers and make a difference in our communities.”

Aside from her work at Mediaocean, Brown is an active mentor in her community at large, mentoring young women of color who are emerging in their careers. She has centered her mentorship around finding their voice, knowing value, and being an advocate for themselves.

“I’m very proud and appreciative of everything Nicole has done at Mediaocean and can’t wait to see the continued impact she makes as our CHRO,” added Bill Wise, Mediaocean CEO. “We have big plans for the years ahead and, as we deliver for our customers and the industry at large, we’ll need our people to be their best selves at work every day. I’m confident Nicole will enable us to do just that.”

