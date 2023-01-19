MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released

With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond.

Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft’s dental marketing solutions bring the benefits of modern content strategy to previously under-served marketing sectors, explains MediaSoft founder and marketing expert Chris Munch.

The announcement comes amid growing interest in disruptive content marketing strategies that focus primarily on content relevance and answering specific prospect questions, rather than generating large volumes of content on higher-competition general topics.

MediaSoft explains that its 2023 dental marketing philosophy is based on the idea of helping dental practices create quality content that provides tangible value to their prospects. “With both search engines and the public at large increasingly favoring ultra-specific digital content, responding to this need is quickly becoming a priority for business across sectors,” says Chris.

One of the pioneers of hyper-specific multi-channel content marketing, MediaSoft now brings a streamlined, cost-effective content marketing solution that helps dental practices communicate their message to their target audience organically and across multiple media channels. From info articles to podcasts and videos, the company leverages six media types to provide quality branded content that meets the needs of modern dental practices in the US, UK, Australia and other areas.

Dental practices benefit from a strategic content marketing plan designed to increase their visibility for target topics in their key areas - thus helping them attract more patients, explains the agency.

And while this type of strategic, coordinated exposure used to be restricted to big-budget brands, MediaSoft is now making it available to small local businesses - a key part of the economy, accounting for half of all global jobs.

Chris Munch explains that despite their massive importance for the economy, most small businesses find it difficult to optimize their marketing efforts. Recent Keap.com figures suggest that almost half of the small businesses that do their own marketing are not sure if their efforts are successful, and over 17% are positive that their strategies are not working. To address this, MediaSoft is now offering a fully hands-off content marketing solution helping dental practices improve their visibility for the topics that matter to their audience - and set the foundation for long-term brand development.

