Medical Baby Massage Expert in Coral Springs Soothes Newborn Sleep & Colic

Coral Springs, FL - Baby Wellness Massage - Marie-Josee Berard - 954-609-0831 - brings soothing relief to newborns with expert medical baby massage. Specializing in sleep and colic, Marie-Josee's holistic approach promotes better sleep patterns and provides comfort for babies experiencing colic.

—

Marie-Josee Berard, a leading expert in baby and prenatal care, is transforming the lives of families in Coral Springs and surrounding areas. As the founder of Baby Wellness Massage https://www.babywellnessmassage.com/ Marie-Josee offers a range of services including baby massage, prenatal massage, tongue tie prep, and postpartum massage. Her holistic approach, combined with virtual consultations, provides accessible and personalized care to support the well-being of parents and their little ones.

With expertise in baby massage, Marie-Josee addresses common concerns such as colic relief, nasal congestion relief, constipation relief, and promoting better sleep in babies. Through gentle techniques and natural remedies, she helps parents create a soothing environment for their newborns and promotes improved sleep patterns.

For expectant mothers, Marie-Josee specializes in prenatal massage, focusing on promoting relaxation, relieving discomfort during pregnancy, and alleviating back and hip pain. Pregnancy massage is safe from the first day of pregnancy, contrary to the misconception that it should only be started in the second trimester. She also offers induction massage If you’ve reached full-Term, an induction massage can aid in the natural transition into labor.

Recognizing the challenges of tongue tie in infants, Marie-Josee provides comprehensive tongue tie prep services. Through massage and bodywork techniques, she helps prepare infants for frenotomy, promotes proper latch and breastfeeding, and identifies tongue and lip tie issues that can impact feeding. Marie-Josee offers valuable consultation, advice, and referrals to support mothers facing breastfeeding difficulties.

In the realm of postpartum care, Marie-Josee excels in scar tissue management, stress relief, and milk production support. Her specialized postpartum massages aid in healing, recovery, and relaxation while addressing concerns such as C-section scars, lower back pain from epidurals, and milk production challenges.

Marie-Josee's dedication to her profession extends beyond her practice. As a Continuing Education Unit (CEU) provider, she ensures she remains at the forefront of industry advancements and shares her knowledge with fellow massage therapists. Her commitment to education and research enables her to deliver exceptional care and stay informed of the latest developments.

To schedule a virtual consultation or learn more about Marie-Josee Berard and Baby Wellness Massage, please visit the above or Marie-Josee can be reached at babywellnessmassage@gmail.com or by phone at 954-609-0831.

She has a popular following on https://www.facebook.com/Babywellnessmassage/ and https://www.instagram.com/babywellnessmassage/

About Us: Marie-Josée Bérard, owner of Baby Wellness Massage in Coral Springs, FL, is a highly experienced National Certified Licensed Massage Therapist. Specializing in Newborn Infant Massage and Prenatal/Postpartum Massage, Marie-Josée's expertise extends to reflexology, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, and Jin Shin Do. Her passion lies in supporting families through education in prenatal and infant massage.

Contact Info:

Name: Marie-Josée Bérard

Email: Send Email

Organization: Baby Wellness Massage

Address: 5571 N University Dr ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067, United States

Phone: 954-609-0831

Website: https://www.babywellnessmassage.com/



Release ID: 89102397

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.