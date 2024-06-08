Medical Device Coating Companies That Remain Independent Are Rising To Forefront

Independently-run medical device coating companies are becoming more sought-after because of their flexibility, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence resulting in high-quality products to market faster.

—

Thriving within an industry dominated by M&A activity, smaller independently run companies outshine their competition due to a keen focus on long-term value creation and absolute customer satisfaction.

In the medical device coatings industry, the original pioneer of hydrophilic coatings, Hydromer Inc, remains an independently run company still passionately connected to its origins and foundational vision after decades of serving the marketplace.

More information can be found at https://www.hydromer.com.

In 1974 the founder of Hydromer Inc, Manfred F. Dyck, a classically trained chemist, invented and patented feeding tubes as they're known today. Taking the then-used invasive, ill-fitting silicone models and replacing them with lubricious, comfortable, safer enteral feeding tubes made of hydrophilic coated polyurethane. This unprecedented new tube completely revolutionized the entire industry and became a staple in the world of healthcare.

Hydromer went on to secure 400 more patents and create over 90 proprietary hydrophilic formulations, setting the bar high for the companies that followed.

Their deep roots and rich history continue to drive them to stay at the forefront of technology while their founding principles of integrity and quality are the heartbeat of how they operate.

“With a proven track record and many long-standing clients, we take immense pride in our work. We go the extra mile to be with our clients every step of the way. Their success is the cornerstone of our success. Their projects are our projects, their needs, our needs”, says Hydromer CEO Mike Torti.

In short, a smaller, independently-run medical device coatings company has the flexibility and ambition to see projects through more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. Small but mighty, committed to excellence, and ready to provide exceptional service.

A trusted partner to some of the world’s largest medical device companies, their 98% repeat customer rate speaks for itself.

For more information about Hydromer, Inc. and its innovative hydrophilic medical device coatings, visit https://www.hydromer.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Paul McCue

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hydromer Inc.

Address: 4715 Corporate Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027, United States

Phone: +1-800-326-5976

Website: https://hydromer.com/



