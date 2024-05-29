Medical Device Coatings Company, Hydromer Inc, Launches New Product HydroThrombX

The leading global supplier of hydrophilic medical device coatings has launched a cutting-edge new formulation to help their client’s products stand out in the marketplace by ensuring greater safety and environmental sustainability.

Hydromer Inc, a worldwide supplier of hydrophilic coatings for medical devices for over four decades, has launched HydroThrombX. This is a new and improved version of their legacy F200 product, a thromboresistant coating well-known in the industry for significantly reducing platelet adhesion and cell mitosis, aiding in the prevention of restenosis.

The new formulation was created to be compliant with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) and CE organizations, meeting the European Union's (EU) strict safety, health, and environmental protection standards.

Mike Torti, Hydromer’s CEO, shared “We’re thrilled to release our new and improved, NMP-free anti-thrombogenic coating, which ensures greater safety and environmental sustainability. Fully compliant with the latest regulations while still maintaining its efficacy.”

Any medical device inserted into the body has the potential to cause blood clots which can lead to thrombosis or an embolism. When a medical device coating is thromboresistant, it reduces the risk of blood clot formation which can lead to atrial fibrillation, strokes, or even heart attacks. This is an indispensable attribute in a coating for medical devices, such as catheters and vascular implants.

By reducing the adherence of blood to the surface of a medical device, the new HydroThrombX product will dramatically improve patient safety and clinical outcomes, while also extending the life of the device.

Hydromer® has been a leader in hydrophilic, thromboresistant, and antimicrobial coating technologies for medical devices for 44 years. Having successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and holding many patents worldwide, Hydomer offers polymer R&D and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. Hydromer, a U.S. public corporation domiciled in Concord, NC, is an ISO 9001/ISO 13485 certified and FDA-registered production facility manufacturing coatings, chemical solutions, ingredients, and other products.

