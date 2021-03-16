"Medical Taiwan 2021" Virtual Exhibition Opens for Application

The New "Hybrid" Edition to Usher in Global Business Opportunities

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 16 March 2021 - The "Medical Taiwan 2021" will be held from July 1st to 3rd of 2021 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. There are 3 main themes this year: 'health', 'medical devices' and 'care'. The event showcases a comprehensive medical ecosystem from the upstream to the downstream of medical industrial chain, as well as smart technology and innovative medical solutions.





This year, the whole new "Medical Taiwan Hybrid" will come across as both physical and virtual forms, breaking through limits in time and space, and reaching out to more audiences in the hope to bring in business opportunities to the medical industry from all over the world.





"Medical Taiwan Hybrid" provides a wide range of networking services for all the exhibitors and buyers to experience borderless exchanges in the medical industry. We've got three packages for exhibitors to choose - basic , premium , or exclusive . Each goes with different value-added promotion services, so that exhibitors can go for the one that suits their needs the most.





The 'basic' program provides products catalog demonstration, messaging, live chat and video conferencing. The buyers and exhibitors can also schedule meetings online. Medical Taiwan 2021 virtual edition will include online forum and networking opportunities for insiders in healthcare sector. It will be the most cost-effective program exhibiting around the world.





The 'premium' program includes an immersive digital catalog and a 3D virtual pavilion that has a tailor-made display mode and atmosphere according to what the specific product is or how you want it to be presented, while the 'exclusive' program sets the stage for virtual cocktail parties where venture capitalists in the healthcare field, investors, employees, senior executives and distributors in the medical industry are gathered. This is an opportunity to increase your connections in a very short time.

On top of its strength in information and communication technologies (ICTs) and great potential in innovation, Taiwan has managed to ward off the pandemic thanks to its strict and comprehensive pandemic responses, anti-COVID-19 technologies and products, and the collective efforts of healthcare professionals and the medical industry. It even took it one step further to export the PPE and products to different places in the world, not only contributing to this global fight against the pandemic, but also showing the efficiency and capacity of its medical services.





TAITRA, the organizer of "Medical Taiwan", will continue to invite members in the industry to join in through its 63 overseas offices. It is hoped that more industrial insiders will take part in this grand event to create more drives for the global market to keep moving forward. Visit the official website for more information https://www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html





Live Show: July 1 - 3

Virtual Show: June 24 – July 8





About TAITRA

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.