Medical training in Vietnam impressively attracts international students.

Leading to studying abroad.

Vietnam has grown as one of the ideal natures, diverse cultures, and amiable citizens in recent years. Moreover, with the steady development of education, Vietnam has become one of the primary choices for many international students looking to study abroad.

In May 2022, Hong Bang International University (HIU) accepted more than 30 Indian students who came to Vietnam for a Bachelor's degree in Medical study entirely in English. The program development is based upon the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health standards. At the same time, it reformed the medical training programs of advanced countries globally. There are a total of six years with twelve semesters.

During this time, Ana Rebeca Muñoz Tejada was born and raised in the Republic of Honduras - a country located in Central America, which is luckily eligible to receive the Hypocrates scholarship of HIU in Vietnam. If it was earlier, the language barrier was one of the difficulties for Vietnam in accepting international scholars. Nowadays, this struggle is gradually unleashed when many Universities contribute numerous elite educational programs or connect to many international programs fully in English. "I am very interested in cultures and educational programs in Southeast Asia. I live in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and spend a lot of time researching Vietnam at Hong Bang International University. Besides the crew of medic professors and the modern infrastructure, a comprehensive English program is one of my favorites. I registered at HIU right away," Ana Rebeca Muñoz Tejada stated.

Besides, Olayiwola Oluwakeji Samson from Nigeria has successfully registered his name for the Medical Department at HIU this May. This guy expected to graduate as a Doctor and would like to come back to Nigeria to contribute to the Medical industry in his hometown. Olayiwola Oluwakeji Samson asserted that in Nigeria, there is a proportion of 1:2000, which means every doctor will take care of 200 patients. Therefore, the demand for medical training is developing.

And education exports worldwide.

In the past ten years, reminding international students to come to Vietnam for admission or graduation has been a peculiar occasion. However, it changed when domestic education reached a higher position. Instead of studying abroad, many young colleagues prefer the complete English programs or other international affiliated programs with an affordable cost cheaper than ten times.

MA. Quyen Tram Thuy Tran - Vice President of HIU, asserted that HIU officially welcomed the first group of international colleagues admitted to school with the ultimate goal of becoming a preferable school for international students. Therefore, besides learning in lectures and clinics, international scholars will also have opportunities to learn Vietnamese and other remarkable Vietnamese cultures. Students could intern at many affiliated medical facilities such as hospital FV, hospital Thong Nhat, hospital Cho Ray, hospital Nguyen Trai, etc. At the same time, they will also have opportunities to work on other community practical learnings when they join these projects, including the HIU Care - the eye exam and dental care programs for high school students.

"Studying at HIU, we are not only taught about skills but also how to love and sacrifice. So in the future, when they step outside of the world, they can confidently stand with their heads held high and proud to say, "These are doctors who graduated from Hong Bang International University," MA. Quyen shared.

His Excellency Ambassador - Mr. Sanh Chau Pham, was impressive when many Vietnamese universities endeavored to become elite schools for international students. Therefore, when he gave a speech at the Welcome ceremony for Indian colleagues who came to Hong Bang International University majoring in Medical Study asserted that it brought a significant intention.

HIU is a multi-majors University. The school comprises various programs and majors, including Health Science concentrates on principal sectors, such as Medical, Dental, Pharmaceutical, Nursing, Rehabilitation Techniques, Medical Examiner, etc. Those are currently training in thirty-six Vietnamese and English programs and affiliating worldwide in most essential sectors needed for social development.

