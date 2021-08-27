MediCap Sdn Bhd Achieves Over 50% of the RM2,000,000 Equity Crowdfunding Goal to Expand 5-in-1 Health Hubs

Crowdfunding to develop the Malaysian medical technology ecosystem and integrating treatment methods into a unified medical hub

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCap Sdn Bhd (MediCap) has amassed RM1,025,000 in equity crowdfunding, over 50% of the minimum goal of RM2,000,000 through MyStartr, Malaysia's leading equity crowdfunding platform approved by the Malaysia Security Commission, in a bid to revolutionise the modern integrated healthcare landscape in Malaysia.



Mr. Lim Chin Hau, Founder and Executive Director of MediCap

The funds will be channelled into three areas: health hub expansion, raising public awareness and developing partnerships with renowned industry players. For the expansion of its two major projects, the 5-in-1 health hub in Puchong, Selangor requires an estimated amount of RM3,000,000 to RM4,000,000 to set up, and the medium-scale private medical centre in Kota Bahru, Kelantan, calls for a projected RM5,000,000 to RM7,000,000 investment. Part of the expansion includes technology acquisitions from key manufacturers to provide state-of-the-art facilities.

MediCap will also focus on raising public awareness of the company's development, healthcare advancements, medical specialties and wellness offerings to educate consumers on available and accessible treatment options for medical conditions prevalent amongst Malaysians. The company will also be working to establish collaborative partners for future expansion into the medical tourism sector at which Malaysia has seen a growth of 322% between 2011 and 2019.

Integrated medical complexes

With a steady growth of over 160% seen from January to March 2021 as compared to quarter one of 2020, the all-inclusive medical hub is looking to achieve an end goal of RM10,000,000. The crowdfunded equity will be utilised to further establish integrated medical complexes and wellness resorts to:

increase accessibility to a comprehensive medical technology ecosystem

to a comprehensive medical technology ecosystem provide non-invasive treatment plans

plans advance medical technology in the Malaysian healthcare system

"Our ongoing work – in local markets and at the international level – with our physicians and well-experienced management team will include expanded communication, involvement in strategic planning and education about the changing environment. This approach does not just help us engage these key stakeholders but is essential in transforming each of our healthcare institutions into the next phase," says Lim Chin Hau, Founder and Executive Director of MediCap Sdn Bhd.

The company has flourished into one of Malaysia's major health institutions, with its hand in the disciplines of general practice, dental clinics, dialysis, wellness and skin rejuvenation centres.

About MediCap Sdn Bhd

Founded in 2017 as a medical supplier, MediCap Sdn Bhd began with a plan to marry invasive and non-invasive medicine through the common grounds of medical science and has since established 3-in-1 integrated healthcare hubs throughout Malaysia with a board of medical advisors ranging from general practitioners to specialists that have been in practice for over 35 years in their respective portfolios. Within the first year of commercialisation in 2020, MediCap has generated a revenue of RM2.7 million in 2020.